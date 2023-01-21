ChathamHouse: TheNewElDoradoforNigeria’saspiringpresidents

I might be wrong, but until 2015, I am not too sure many of us were aware of the existence of the London-based Chatham House – well I must confess that I was not. According to Wikipedia, Chatham House, also known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is an independent policy institute headquartered in London.

Its stated mission is to provide commentary on world events and offer solutions to global challenges. Although the organisation was founded some 103 years ago, the present building was purchased in 1923 courtesy of Canadian philanthropists Colonel Reuben Wells Leonard and Kate Rowlands Leonard as their own way of supporting the fledgling body that then became known as Chatham House. The Royal Institute of International Affairs has its origins in a meeting, convened by Lionel Curtis, of the American and British delegates to the Paris Peace Conference on May 30, 1919.

Curtis had long been an advocate for the scientific study of international affairs and, following the beneficial exchange of information after the peace conference, argued that the method of expert analysis and debate should be continued when the delegates returned home in the form of an international institute. Ultimately, the British and American delegates, formed separate institutes, with the Americans developing the Council on Foreign Relations based in New York. The British Institute of International Affairs, as it was then known, held its inaugural meeting, chaired by Robert Cecil, on July 5, 1920.

In this, former Foreign Secretary Edward Grey moved the resolution calling the institute into existence: “That an Institute be constituted for the study of International Questions, to be called the British Institute of International Affairs.” Over the years the body has evolved in order to remain relevant in contemporary times surviving the Second World War (1939-45), the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962, and the Cold War (which lasted roughly from March 12, 1947 –December 26, 1991) among other global issues.

Chatham House is also noted for its research and reports that it regularly publishes. For instance, in 2015, it published a report titled: ‘Nigeria’s Booming Borders: The Drivers and Consequences of Unrecorded Trade’, which urged formalising trade and driving more sustainable and less volatile growth. A year later it followed up with another (this time not too flattering) report on the world’s most populous black nation titled: ‘Collective Action on Corruption in Nigeria: A Social Norms Approach to Connecting Society and Institutions’ which examined how anti-corruption efforts could be made significantly more effective through new ways of understanding why people engage in the practice. Sadly, in keeping with our tradition, I am not sure any effort was made by those in authority to study the report with a view to reducing the scourge in the country.

In 2005, the Chatham House Prize was launched recognising heads of state and organisations that made a significant contribution to international relations during the previous year. Queen Elizabeth II presented the debut award to Ukrainian President Victor Yushchenko. Since then, 16 prizes have been given out, and although four countries from Africa have been beneficiaries – Nigeria has not been one of them. Chatham House has also hosted some very notable personalities including (but not limited to) leading economists such as England’s John Maynard Keynes, India’s Mahatma Gandhi, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, former British Prime Minister, Mrs. Margaret Thatcher and former South African President, Dr. Nelson Mandela. And, it is this hallowed list of notable personalities, that Nigerian names have now been added to the mix with the opposition candidate Muhammadu Buhari’s highly publicised visit in February 2015, in the run-up to the general election. Back then, he noted that peaceful alternation of power through competitive elections have happened in Ghana, Senegal, Malawi, and Mauritius; adding that the prospects of democratic consolidation in Africa will be further brightened when the APC as an opposition took over power. And as it turned out, he eventually became the first opposition candidate to beat a sitting president, in the person of Goodluck Jonathan.

Incidentally, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar became the second Nigerian presidential hopeful to appear at Chatham House, when he was their guest in April 2018, ahead of the 2019 presidential election. Ahead of this year’s polls, which kick off next month with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Royal Institute of International Affairs has once again become the El Dorado of those seeking the nation’s highest elective position with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu the first to appear there on December 5. However, it is not sure that the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar would be paying homage there, after it emerged that he had not responded to the invitation of the institute.

Nonetheless, since Tinubu’s outing, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP), presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso have all made the 5256.8-kilometer journey to London to share their vision for renewing hope in Nigeria (in the case of the presidential aspirants) or talk about plans to ensure the polls pass off smoothly as in the case of the chairman of the election umpire, Prof. Yakubu. While I will not examine the performances of each of the aspirants, and what they said at 10 St James’s Square, St. James’s, London SW1Y 4LE, I, however, feel sad that our aspiring leaders all opted to make a six-hour flight to the British capital when the nation has an almost similar organisation in the shape of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIA).

Established in 1961 to provide a platform of ideas on what direction Nigeria should follow on international policies, having regards to the relationship with the outside world, the NIA would have also provided an ideal platform for them to not only expose their views but more importantly identify with a Nigerian organisation.

Yes, while undoubtedly Chatham House has the prestige, we should not also forget the popular saying that “charity begins at home” – besides it is Nigerians that they are supposedly appealing to, and not foreigners who do not have the all-important Permanent Voters Card (PVC), which will be used to make or break their presidential dream on February 25.

Sadly, it is this ‘Colonial Mentality’ as the late Afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo- Kuti called it that has played a major role in severely curtailing our economic growth since our love for anything foreign is legendary. One only hopes that after making their sales pitches to the wider western world, our contestants will roll up their sleeves and make even better efforts at not only wooing the Nigerian voters but ultimately making the nation a better place to live – our own El Dorado!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...