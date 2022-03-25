Arts & Entertainments

CHATROOM set for release April 15 on afrocinema.tv

International award-winning music star, Omawumi Megbele, ace broadcaster and popular television star and publisher, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, Nollywood lover boy, Ibrahim Suleiman, comedian Akpororo, award-winning actor, Tony Umez, Canada trained actress, Nengi Adoki and award-winning actor, Odunlade Adekola are set to headline a new movie titled CHATROOM, which will be released on Good Friday, April 15, 2022 on international digital platform, afrocinema.tv.

The movie, which premiered to the press and the diplomatic community at the Deputy British High Commissioners residence in March 2020, is inspired by true life events. A suspense-filled drama, the movie tells an authentic, fun, socially relevant and inspiring story, a must-watch for everyone. Set in Lagos, Nigeria, CHATROOM tells the gritty, yet inspiring story of Ebiere (Nengi Adoki), an almost down and out young lady in her mid-20‘s who finds an opportunity to be in a popular dance reality TV show as an opening for her to get away from the haunting ghost of her past.

The fun filled TV reality show takes an unexpected turn when she is triggered to face her past trauma causing a nationwide turmoil. Laced with comedy, romance and power tussles, it’s a story of overcoming and finding one’s voice and inspired by true life events. Written and directed by award-winning film director, Chike Ibekwe, CHATROOM is a contemporary 98 mins drama that will take audiences on a roller coaster of emotions and have audiences at the edges of their seats. It is a beautiful mix of comedic thrills with core themes around love, betrayal, stigma, sexual abuse, violence, power and more. Other casts include award-winning actor, Sambasa Nzeribe, international singer, dancer and actress, Ronya Man, award-winning actor, Rykardo Agbor, award winning actress and broadcaster, Vivian Anani, Ghanaian actor, Kobby Acheampong, Camerounian actor and dancer, Lea Dibebe, actress and author, Damilare Kuku among many others.

This will be the first time, ace broadcaster and publisher, Adesuwa Onyenokwe will be venturing into the movie industry as she is also the Associate Producer of the movie apart from having an appearance in it. The movie is produced by Peju Fadirepo Ibekwe, and shot on locations and in studios in Lagos and Onitsha. It can be seen from its global release date of April 15 on www.afrocinema.tv. It will also have its exclusive official premiere on April 17 at the prestigious Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

 

