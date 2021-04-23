Chauvin: Moral matters and the justice system

While Derek Chauvin was cutting off George Floyd’s oxygen supply (one of God’s most amazing life-supporting free gifts to all of creation), he (Chauvin) was enjoying his own supply of oxygen. This did not seem right to Darnella Frazier, 17, one of the bystanders who witnessed the event. Because it did not seem right to her young mind, Frazier brought out her phone and hit the record button.

Meanwhile, adult witnesses frantically tried to talk Chauvin into allowing Floyd to access his own supply of oxygen – some even pleaded with him to let them perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Floyd. Chauvin did not budge. Floyd died after pleading twenty-seven times that he could not breathe. This week, a twelve-man jury agreed with Frazier on what Chauvin did: “It was not right.”

They convicted Chauvin, 45, of all the three counts of second degree-murder, third degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, paving the way for sentencing by the Minneapolis Court where the trial took place. Ever since I watched the horrifying video of the murder, I have wondered what was on Chauvin’s mind as he looked deadpan into the camera, his hands in his pocket and his knee snuffing life out of the man under him. Even if the video were about a man tying up his neighbor’s dog’s and kneeling on its neck to kill the dog, the world would still have been outraged. But this was a man slowly killing another and impervious to pleas for him to spare the man’s life.

America’s claim to be the moral leader of the free world has always had hiccups. The immortal words of the Rev Dr Martin Luther King, Jr, that there are two America’s came crashing through our thoughts into our sight as we watched Floyd’s horrifying murder. King had said in 1968: “There are two Americas. One America has beautiful situations. In this America, millions of people have the milk of prosperity and the honey of equality flowing before them. This America is the habitat of millions of people who have food and material necessities for their bodies, culture and education for their minds, freedom and human dignity for their spirits. In this America children grow up in the sunlight of opportunity. “But there is another America, and this other America has a daily ugliness about it that transforms ebullience of hope into the fatigue of despair.

In this other America thousands and thousands of people, men in particular, walk the streets and search for jobs that do not exist. In this other America, millions of people are forced to live in a vermin- filled depressing housing conditions where they do not have the privilege of having wall to wall carpet but all too often they end up with wall to wall rats and roaches. Almost 40% of the African American families of America live in substandard housing conditions.

In this other America thousands of young people are deprived of an opportunity to get an adequate education. “Not because they are dumb, not because they don’t have the native intelligence but because the schools are so inadequate, so overcrowded, so devoid of equality, so segregated if you will that the best in these minds can never come out. The first thing I’d like to mention is that there must be a recognition on the part of everybody in this nation that America is still a racist country.” Racism that was what was on Chauvin’s mind. I presume he believed he was merely killing a black man – not a human being. The society, he believed, would not care much about another death of a black man in police custody.

Several other black men had died, and the oceans did not dry up. Blacks who have so far died at police hands include, Daunte Demetrius Wright, Marvin David Scott III, Patrick Lynn Warren Sr., Vincent “Vinny” M. Belmonte, Angelo Quinto, Andre Maurice Hill, Casey Christopher Goodson Jr, Angelo “AJ” Crooms, Sincere Pierce, Marcellis Stinnette, Jonathan Dwayne Price… to mention a few. So, one more death would not rock the apple cart, he reasoned. Afterall, no policeman was ever convicted in all the other police homicides. That was where Chauvin missed the target.

The other deaths were not filmed live, and the deaths were not shown in a grueling, heart-wrenching nine-minute footage with the victims pleading for their lives. An outraged world condemned this horror. In the major capitals of the world, protesters stormed the streets to register their displeasure and to affirm that all human beings have the right to life no matter the color of their skin. Even the police, hitherto running a code of silence, condemned the action and testified against Chauvin. But his conviction is not only about justice. It is not only about accountability.

It is also about America redeeming a battered image in order to make the pitch, “Moral leader of the free world” believable. Jeanine Pirro, a former judge, said the jury had made “an emotional as well as an intellectual decision,” adding “what people need to understand is that the American justice system works.” Sure, it works, but must it only work after the postmortems? Can’t it work to save lives?

Like this: Like Loading...