Che Elliott: DJ Chi Oriji and I are partners 

Grammy Award nominee, Che Elliott has explained why his brand and son of music legend, Maxi Priest, who is managed by a Nigerian American DJ, DJ Chi Oriji, are a force to reckon with.

“With a proper strategy, the music scene would witness a big buzz with the innovation we are introducing before the end of the year.

“DJ Chi is already known with his unique style of music when it comes parties and with a team work with the Grammy nominee; it’s sure a good partnership.

“For Che Elliott who has drawn a lot huge comparisons to artists like as Bryson Tiller and Torey Lanez. Still, it’s his playful melodies and metaphorical ability that make him very unique,” he said.

Che Elliott was born in New York and raised New Jersey. This trap & B artiste, singer, producer and a recent college graduate, is currently working on some soon to be release projects.

