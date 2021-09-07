Arts & Entertainments

Cheating allegation: 2Face finally breaks silence

*Says: ‘Everything will be fine’

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent 2Baba Idibia has reacted to allegations of infidelity leveled against him by his wife, Annie.

Recall that the popular actress had taken to her Instagram account on Thursday night to drag her husband, “Tuface” for defying their marital vows and spending a night with his ex-lover, Pero.

Annie also accused her husband of always ganging up with his family members to do things that will bring public disgrace to her.

Reacting, 2face in a cryptic post via his Instagram story on Tuesday said everything will be fine.

“Forget about tomorrow, live in today, tomorrow will be fine so don’t let your worries take away the beauty of today. Just bask in the sun and dance in the rain,” he wrote.

Idris Elba: COVID-19 had ‘traumatic’ effect on my mental state

  Idris Elba has said having coronavirus had a “traumatic” impact on him mentally. The actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre tested positive for COVID-19 early in the outbreak, reports Sky News He says he is now “fully recovered” and feeling “lucky to be alive and thankful for being able to kick” the virus, in an interview […]
JUST IN: Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, dies of cancer aged 43

  US actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, has died of cancer aged 43. He died at home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side, a statement posted on social media said. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but […]
My girl will propose on both knees, says Wizkid

Wizkid, the Nigerian Afrobeats hit maker, has taken to social media to reveal the hurdle that any girl that seeks to marry him must cross. In a series of Snapchat posts on Tuesday, the Grammy award winner said the lady that will eventually marry him would have to buy the ring and propose to him […]

