Cheating allegation: 2Face finally breaks silence

*Says: ‘Everything will be fine’

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent 2Baba Idibia has reacted to allegations of infidelity leveled against him by his wife, Annie.

Recall that the popular actress had taken to her Instagram account on Thursday night to drag her husband, “Tuface” for defying their marital vows and spending a night with his ex-lover, Pero.

Annie also accused her husband of always ganging up with his family members to do things that will bring public disgrace to her.

Reacting, 2face in a cryptic post via his Instagram story on Tuesday said everything will be fine.

“Forget about tomorrow, live in today, tomorrow will be fine so don’t let your worries take away the beauty of today. Just bask in the sun and dance in the rain,” he wrote.

Like this: Like Loading...