Check out Dayo Amusa’s look in upcoming movie ‘ INDU’

……set for online release

Multitalented filmmaker, Dayo Amusa have announced that her new movie ‘ INDU’ ( The Mysterious) is set for online release come Friday November 18, 2022 on Apara TV YouTube Channel.

With a stellar cast that includes Jide Awobona, Anike Ami, Bukola Adeeyo, Olaide Almaroof and Dayo Amusa; the new movie touched across love, unity and the need to be accommodating to one another.

Speaking on the new movie, Dayo disclosed that INDU is a unique body of work with Indepth storyline. She said ‘
Everyone… everywhere… everytime deserve love. No matter the race, tribe or status… be it humans, animals or goblins.
Every creature who can exhibit emotions deserve love’.

Directed by award winning filmmaker, Abiodun Jimoh; the new work is however powered by Amzadol Productions.

 

