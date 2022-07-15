News

Check pilferage of public funds, Buhari urges African leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged African leaders to create more disincentives for pilferage of public funds in their countries. The President, also the African Anti-Corruption Champion, equally called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Court to try offenders in the continent. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in his recorded remarks to celebrate the African Day of Anti- Corruption, praised the leaders for gains so far recorded. He said: “Distinguished participants and fellow African leaders, corruption is evil and all efforts at tackling it are desirable.

 

