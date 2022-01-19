Checking unemployment rate through skill acquisition programmes

As the socio-economic and technological worldview begins to change, it also becomes necessary for people to change with it. This was one of the points of discussions at the third graduation ceremony and Widows’ Day of Matilda David Foundation. According to some of the speakers, the days when skill acquisitions were only meant for the poor, unemployed or physically challenged people in the society were over.

Some of the speakers argued that whether someone is gainfully employed or not, it was practical for him or her to have one or two skills in order to prove their sources of income. Speaking at the Third Graduation Ceremony and Widows’ Day of Matilda David Foundation, Head, Women, Youth and Children Programmes, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Ms. Olufunke Fayemi said: “Skills acquisition can be in area of making detergents, stench control products used in toilets for mopping the floor and bathrooms.

There’s also the production of disinfectants, liquid soaps, basket caps, school bags, tailoring, hat making, bead making, baking, tie and dye, graphic designing, photography and others, to empower an individual and bring about wages.” Speaking further, Fayemi stated that the willingness and ability of an individual to seek out investment opportunities, to establish and run a facility, talents or programmes that would be sustainable was a necessary and vital approach to life and survival. She added: “Skill acquisition helps to reduce the poverty rate if people are trained in diverse areas, and they in turn create wealth for themselves and their immediate environment.

Poverty is currently the most serious problem in the world especially for developing countries and sadly Nigeria is having her fair share of this. Poverty has remained a problem in Nigeria since Independence; successive governments, both at the federal and state levels have tried to address it with a view to reducing, alleviating, and eradicating it. Nongovernment organisations (NGOs) and even religious bodies are not left out, all in a pursuit to better the lives of unemployed youths, school leavers, widows and helpless Nigerians.”

Fayemi said that the prevalence of unemployment in Nigeria was alarming and appalling. She added that the situation had resulted in unimaginable vices among young Nigerians that are agile but unemployed. She said that most of these young Nigerians had taken to prostitution, robbery, pick-pocketing, kidnapping, terrorism, thuggery, internet scam, fraud and so on.

Fayemi emphasized that: “It’s not everyone that will get a government white-collar job and be paid good salaries at the end of the month. This is why there’s the need for skill acquisitions, which will shape and improve lives of people who have resigned to fate over lack of a job. The rich and elite in society are not ready to give out free money to individuals.

They all want something in exchange for the money. Hence, the unemployed individual who believes in dignity of labour must engage in productive skills. Skill acquisition is the surest way to eradicate extreme poverty and hunger with the aim of paving way for employment, creating an avenue for jobs and wealth creation that may bring about self-sufficiency and reliance and contributing to the growth of the economy in the country.

“Skills can be acquired either intellectually or manually. Intellectual skills acquisition is the ability to learn a skill such as learning to listen, speak, read and write while manual skill acquisition is learning to build or make something creative with your hands. Nigerian governments, especially the Lagos State Government, is not doing badly in empowering the unemployed youths, but a lot can still be done to increase manpower and productivity. Skills acquisition programmes, training, workshops should be made available always and funds should be made available at the completion of each training to kick start a new business venture.” The founder, Matilda David Foundation, Pastor (Mrs.) Folashade Afolabi, said that the centre was a vision God gave her to spread the gospel of empowering the less privileged in the society.

She further said that 75 people were trained in various skill acquisitions, which includes, shoes making, makeup, baking, catering, event planning, fashion designing, amongst others. Afolabi said: “We are not only training and letting them go like that, but we provide them with working tools and money to kick off their businesses. Also, we have health care outreach programmes, where many lives have been touched. Widows and widowers in the society are not left out as they are being supported by materials and finances.

“To our graduating students, your support and understanding gave us the strength to continue fighting and empowering for a better society. Without you all, we would give up. But then when I saw the passion, willingness and the zeal you all put into learning and to become a better person in the society, I remembered the essence of this foundation.

Without all our sponsors, volunteers, staff, and board members of Matilda David Foundation, these entire great feats will not be possible. We all know what COVID-19 did to us all; I mean the effects in all aspects of our lives, but thank God for seeing us through. We need donations to help us carry on. It’s tasking and challenging and also not forgetting the economic situation of our country. What this inspirational charity does, the more confident and loved we all feel, the more likely we will make good decisions that will help us to succeed in life. And it is not just individuals and family members who benefit from the foundation, but the whole community is positively affected.”

Over 100 widows were given half a bag of rice and money to celebrate the end of the year. A marketing expert, Ms. Catherine Abudul, advised the graduating trainees to make their prices affordable, be considerate and most importantly have integrity. She further advised them to keep a good financial record of their business through some app services and have a good character, which she said will enable them to maintain good relationships with customers. One of the beneficiaries, Philip, said that his encounter with the foundation was one of the best things that had happened to him. According to him, when he filled the skill acquisition form, he was doing it in fulfilment of righteousness because he didn’t have a dime to transport himself for the programme.

His words: “To my great surprise, the foundation called me, to find out why I was not coming for the training. It was hard to tell them that I didn’t have money for everyday transportation. The foundation told me to come and I went. After listening to my challenge, my transport fees were arranged.

I was able to complete my training because money for transportation was no longer a problem. The same thing applied to every one of us who had challenges in the area of transport fare.” Two of the widows, Mrs. Tina Osakwe and Mrs. Lara Martins, believed that the foundation founder was God sent to help them.

