Checkmate future attacks with vigilantes, Akeredolu tells LG chairmen

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged the chairmen of the state’s 18 local government councils to set up community security guards, also known as vigilantes, in their council areas to prevent future attacks. According to the governor, who said the move will not only improve security at the grassroots level, the state Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps), will assist in the training of the vigilante for effective security in their domain. Akeredolu made the remarks while hosting the state’s chairmen of councils on a condolence visit to the Governor’s Office in Alagbaka, Akure, following gunmen’s attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday. The governor emphasised that his administration would continue to strive for justice and equity regardless of the obstacles, adding that the Owo attack was a tragic incident devoid of any sense of decency and a serious assault on humanity. He said: “You can’t fathom what these mindless terrorists did in that church. It’s not possible for you to imagine it until you are able to get there! “

