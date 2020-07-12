Cheers as Airboy’s “Dance” video crosses 3million views mark

If the performance of the music video of his latest song titled “Dance” in the last few weeks is anything to go by, then it is clear that up and coming Nigerian music star, Airboy, is not a flash in the pan.

It would be recalled that he launched a contest for the song a few weeks ago and there has been sustained interest in the song, not just through those participating in the contest but the data surrounding the views shows it is a song loved by many music lovers.

The well-choreographed and aptly-directed visual which illustrates the appealing tune was released by the Nigeria-born singer weeks ago, premiering on MTV Base West.

So good is the video that it was on repeat, rotated more than four times on the very day it aired first.

Concerning the contest, interest has increased even further with ladies of all ages and guys taking part with short clips of dancing to the soulful tune. As at today, cumulative views from the official video and submitted content have crossed the 3 million views mark.

Geography has definitely not been a barrier as participants are drawn from countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Greece, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, among others part of the contest.

Airboy, recently signed to Oladips Records, a fantastic music imprint led by South Africa-based Entrepreneur, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his wife,

is surely getting the industry to take notice.

