News

Cheers as Airboy’s “Dance” video crosses 3million views mark

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

If the performance of the music video of his latest song titled “Dance” in the last few weeks is anything to go by, then it is clear that up and coming Nigerian music star, Airboy, is not a flash in the pan.

 

It would be recalled that he launched a contest for the song a few weeks ago and there has been sustained interest in the song, not just through those participating in the contest but the data surrounding the views shows it is a song loved by many music lovers.

 

The well-choreographed and aptly-directed visual which illustrates the appealing tune was released by the Nigeria-born singer weeks ago, premiering on MTV Base West.

 

So good is the video that it was on repeat, rotated more than four times on the very day it aired first.

 

Concerning the contest, interest has increased even further with ladies of all ages and guys taking part with short clips of dancing to the soulful tune. As at today, cumulative views from the official video and submitted content have crossed the 3 million views mark.
Geography has definitely not been a barrier as participants are drawn from countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Greece, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, among others part of the contest.

 

Airboy, recently signed to Oladips Records, a fantastic music imprint led by South Africa-based Entrepreneur, Mr. Ebenezer Gbenga Omoshagba and his wife,
is surely getting the industry to take notice.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We handled coronavirus outbreak better than US, Canadian PM says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada handled the novel coronavirus outbreak better than many of its allies, including the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday, in a rare public comment on the faltering U.S. effort. Canada – with a population one-tenth the size of the United States – has so far recorded 8,711 deaths and 106,167 […]
News Top Stories

Smoking, air pollution increase risk of obesity in kids

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) and Spain said they have profiled some environmental factors, including smoking, air pollution that were linked to childhood obesity. The findings of the new study were just published in the journal ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’. The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that the new study led by scientists at the University of […]
News

Rector to Ekiti govt: Designate poly as COVID-19 testing, treatment centre

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has called on the Ekiti State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to designate institution as a testing and treatment centre for COVID-19 pandemic. Oladebeye justified his demand by pointing out that the Polytechnic had procured a Polymerate Chain Reaction (PCR) machine through grants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: