Cheers as Rite Foods-backed Nigerian Media Idol fetes journalists

Unlike what obtained in the past, the new sponsor of Nigerian Idol, Rite Foods Limited, organised a version for journalists tagged Nigerian Media Idol, meaning the gentlemen of the press wouldn’t just take to the stage but even win wonderful cash and gift prizes for their efforts. Held at the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja GRA, the event was a breath of fresh air as journalists, for once put aside their reportorial garbs to and take on the roles of contestants of a reality music show with Obi Asika and DJ Sose present as judges.

It ended up as an evening of unlimited fun as entertainment journalists drawn from different platforms took turns to participate and cheered on by their friends and colleagues. Nigerian Tribune’s Entertainment Editor, Rotimi Ige, emerged winner. Ige, who contested with nine other journalists including those from The Nation, New Telegraph, Guardian, and Independent went home with the cash prize of N250, 000 and 10 packs of Bigi products. Blessing, who represented Society Gist, walked home with a cash prize of N150, 000 and 10 packs of Bigi products as first runner-up while Funsho Arogundade of PM Express smiled to the bank with N100, 000 and 10 packs of Bigi products

