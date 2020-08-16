Chef Chioma signed as PayPorte Brand Ambassador

PayPorte, Africa’s leading online and in-store fashion for women, has unveiled Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly known as Chef Chi as brand ambassador.

Over the years, the founder and the CEO of Payporte, Eyo Bassey has been able to nibble the brand’s name into the hearts of its loyal customers through efficient service delivery, consistency, detailing, quality and affordability of women fashion such as chic dresses, jeans, skirts, shoes, bodysuits and more.

Since it’s berth on September 25th, 2014, the Payporte family has not only been strategic in their ambassadorial journey but has also been specific on ensuring that the company’s values and customers’ interest are a top priority in their service and campaign deliveries.

Thus, the brand couldn’t have gone for a better option than the young, vibrant, super mother of one and pretty much the hardest worker in her room, Chef Chioma, as its latest ambassador. This is also to commemorate the brand’s 6th anniversary come September, 2020.

A pertinent landmark that many similar brands didn’t survive to attain. Therefore, it is going to be a well-deserved celebration and of course an intentional-refueled effort to ensure even better service delivery and customer/ seller relationship. In 2015, PayPorte signed its first ever set of ambassadors;

On Air Personality, Author and Youtuber, Toke Makinwa and Big Brother Africa’s contestant, Akintayo John Faniran, popularly known as Tayo.

While contributing to Nigeria’s economy through revenue generation as while as curbing the high rate of unemployment in the country by providing employment opportunities to loads of young Nigerians, Pay- Porte has been instrumental in seeing young dreams come to life.

It is in this light that the brand single handedly sponsored the season 3 of Africa’s most watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) in 2017. Again, setting the pace for others in the field to following.

Also, given its fast-growing demands all across Africa over the years, PayPorte has been able to close the tedious gap of distant ordering by expanding its tentacles in some Africa countries including Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana and South Africa amongst others.

