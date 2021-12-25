Chef Gilles Debie’s Christmas treats

Duo of Shrimps and Crab Stick with Mango Sauce

Ingredients

200 grams of Shrimps peeled

8 pieces of Crab sticks

50 grams of tomato

50 grams of Cucumber

50 grams of Bell pepper Yellow

50 grams Onions

200 grams Lettuce

100 grams of Cherry Tomato

200 grams of Mango

5 pieces of Black Olives

Chopped

Balsamic Vinegar, Olive oil,

Salt Pepper and Parley

(For four persons)

Step by step preparation:

Poached the shrimps and keep four nice pieces on the side, cut the rest in small cubes and reserved. Cut the crabsticks, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, black olives and onions in small cubes. Mixed the entire ingredient, add salt pepper and little olive oil. On the plate place the ring, fill with the mixture and remove the ring on top place the shrimps on it. On the side place some salads leaves nicely wash little olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, cut the sherry tomato in half and add on top. For the sauce, take the pulp of mango put in the blinder with little olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Display the sauce on the front of the plate and serve.

Lamb Shank, Mash Potato Rosemary Sauce and Garden Vegetables

Ingredients

4 pieces of Lamb Shank (each

one about 400 grams)

50 grams of Olive oil

500 grams of Carrots

500 grams of Onions

1 Head Garlic

400 grams of Baby Marrow

400 grams of Broccoli

1 Kilogramme of Irish Potato

50 grams of Milk

50 grams of Cream

50 grams of Butter

Salt, Pepper, Rosemary fresh dry Bay leaves.(For four persons)

Step by step preparation:

Put pan over medium-high heat , add the olive oil, then add your already well marinated Lamb shank with salt and pepper and cook, turning occasionally with tong until turn to brown on all sides. Bring the Lamb shank into a baking tray, put some carrot, onion, garlic, bay leaf, rosemary and three glass of water on it then cover with aluminum and bake in the oven for three to four hours and check from time to time the level of the water until the Lamb shank is tender. Peeled and boiled the potato until soft. Make a pure and add butter, milk, salt, pepper and a touch of nutmeg if available. Scoop the puree on the plate, place the lamb shank on top decorated with boiled vegetable and sauce around.

Baked Alaska Vanilla and Chocolate

Ingredients

(For the biscuit)

6 Eggs

300 grams of Sugar

300 grams of Flour

5 grams of Vanilla essence

(For four persons)

Ice Cream

200 grams of Vanilla

200 grams of Chocolate

Italian Meringue

300 grams of icing Sugar

150 grams of Egg White

1 Tea spoon Lemon juice

Step by step preparation:

Biscuit: Mixed the entire ingredient together, dough ready put on the oven tray (One inch thick) on top of greasy paper and bake it in the oven for 160 degrees until light brown. Then allow it to cool down. Roll the ice cream into the biscuit, warp it with cling film and put into the freezer.

Italian Meringue:

Mixed all ingredients in the mixer bowl and start to wisk until the mixture is hard. (Keep some and change the colour into red for decoration) Cut your roll in four equal pieces, put on top the meringue with a fog and put back in the freezer. Next day preheat your oven maximum or your grill, colours the meringue little brown, and put back in the freezer for couple of hours and serve.

Background

Gilles Debie is a French trained executive chef and gastronome with over three decades of extensive international expertise gained with leading five star hospitality brands. His culinary career began in September 1986 as chef de partie at Mmbatho Sun Hotel in South Africa. Years later he functioned in sous and executive chef roles in China, Oman, UAE, Thailand, India, Kenya and Mauritius. In July 2015, he assumed the role of executive chef to the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia. He continued in this role until June 2017 when he proceeded to taking on other leading chef positions in Egypt and Togo. In February 2021, Chef Debie moved over to Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja, wherein he has elevated the cuisine to its current state and continues in his vision of providing exemplary dishes alongside a comprehensive experience for all guests.

