Chelsea accept Roma’s £40m transfer bid for Abraham

Chelsea have accepted a transfer bid for Tammy Abraham from Roma in the region of £40 million (£34m/$47m) that will allow the Blues to have a buy-back clause, Goal understands. Roma’s General Manager Tiago Pinto is keen to complete the deal quickly, with Edin Dzeko set to leave for Inter as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku.

However, the 23-year-old has yet to accept personal terms despite a conversation with Jose Mourinho and amidcontinuedinterestfromArsenal. Abuy-backclauseinthetransfer bid for Abraham will give Chelsea the option to re-sign their striker in the future through a fixed fee. That fixed fee is thought to be large, but it keeps the Blues’ interest in the player alive. EventhoughAbrahamhasstruggled to make a breakthrough under current boss Thomas Tuchel, a future Bluesbossmaywanttoseethehomegrown star back in west London.

Sports

Simon put smiles on people’s faces

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…drills boreholes for Benue communities   Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to portable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.   The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool defeat shocks Arteta

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was “in shock” after his side were outclassed in a 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday. Arteta’s side barely laid a glove on the visitors and were undone by two second-half goals by Diogo Jota and one by Mohamed Salah, although the margin […]
Sports

NFF Board Member, Emmanuel Ibah, dies at 61

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Coordinator for the South-South zone of the body, Mr. Emmanuel Ibah, is dead. He was 61 years of age. Family sources confirmed to the NFF that Ibah, who was also Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, gave up the […]

