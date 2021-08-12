Chelsea accept Roma’s £40m transfer bid for Abraham

Chelsea have accepted a transfer bid for Tammy Abraham from Roma in the region of £40 million (£34m/$47m) that will allow the Blues to have a buy-back clause, Goal understands. Roma’s General Manager Tiago Pinto is keen to complete the deal quickly, with Edin Dzeko set to leave for Inter as a replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku.

However, the 23-year-old has yet to accept personal terms despite a conversation with Jose Mourinho and amidcontinuedinterestfromArsenal. Abuy-backclauseinthetransfer bid for Abraham will give Chelsea the option to re-sign their striker in the future through a fixed fee. That fixed fee is thought to be large, but it keeps the Blues’ interest in the player alive. EventhoughAbrahamhasstruggled to make a breakthrough under current boss Thomas Tuchel, a future Bluesbossmaywanttoseethehomegrown star back in west London.

