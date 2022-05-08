Chelsea agree sale terms with LA Dodgers’ Todd Boehly

…as Wolves score late to deny Blues three points

Chelsea have agreed terms on the £4.25bn ($5.2bn) sale of the club to a consortium led by Todd Boehly, co-owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team.

The club was put up for sale before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

A Chelsea statement said the new owners will pay £2.5bn for the club’s shares. The proceeds will go into a frozen bank account to be donated to charity.

The consortium is led by Boehly but Clearlake Capital, a Californian private equity firm, would own a majority of the shares in Chelsea. Other investors include US billionaire Mark Walter, also a co-owner of the LA Dodgers, and Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss.

Meanwhile, Wolves captain, Conor Coady, headed a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory on the day the sale of the club was agreed. With Todd Boehly – the man leading the consortium’s purchase – watching on at Stamford Bridge, Romelu Lukaku looked to have secured victory for the Blues with two goals in three second-half minutes.

But Wolves substitute Francisco Trincao pulled one back with a spectacular effort 11 minutes from time and England defender Coady headed in to level seven minutes into added time.

The Blues’ future is now seemingly resolved and despite their late collapse the point edges them closer to a Champions League spot – they remain third with three games to play.

