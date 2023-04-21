Sports

Chelsea: Atletico Madrid Ready To Welcome Joao Felix Back With Open Arms

The President of the Chelsea football club, Enrique Cerezo has said that Atletico Madrid will welcome  Joao Felix back with open arms if the club decides against pursuing a permanent move for the forward.

Joao Felix was brought to Chelsea initially on loan with high hopes by Chelsea fans that the loan move will be made permanent, big things where expected of him, but this far he has been more average than anything.

It would be recalled that Joao Felix joined Chelsea on loan in January as part of a flurry of mid-season transfer activity at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Portugal international has managed just two goals in 11 Premier League appearances to date, and Frank Lampard has named him on the bench for Chelsea’s last two games.

While Joao Felix endured a strained relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone before departing on loan, Los Colchoneros will find a place for him if he returns to the club next season.

Asked about the forward’s future, Cerezo told Cadena SER: “You can’t anticipate things, everything is yet to be seen. Chelsea are a big team that can count on him.

“If he comes back, he will be well received, if he returns. Nothing can ever be ruled out in football, you can’t take anything for granted.”

“The circumstances of each team are different,” he said. “Joao was under a lot of pressure, he’s a star, but here he hasn’t had the luck to show it.

“He’s going to be a great player, and not in the very distant future.”

