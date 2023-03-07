Chelsea beat Dortmund to reach Champions League quarters

…as Benfica thrash Bruges

Chelsea overturned a first-leg deficit with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

The English side, struggling in the Premier League this season, took a deserved lead shortly before halftime through Raheem Sterling to level the tie.

Kai Havertz scored a penalty, controversially retaken due to encroachment, in the 53rd minute and Graham Potter’s men held on despite late Dortmund pressure.

And Clinical Benfica thrashed shell-shocked Club Brugge 5-1 to knock them out of the Champions League and reach the quarterfinals 7-1 on aggregate at the Estadio da Luz.

Benfica took the lead in the 38th minute through Rafa Silva who dribbled past two defenders and fired a left-foot strike into the net after a counter-attack started by Goncalo Ramos who sped up the left channel before crossing to the far post.

Ramos then scored either side of the break before Joao Mario extended the lead with a penalty in the 71st minute.

Substitute David Neres grabbed the fifth six minutes later before Bjorn Meijer got a consolation Brugge in the 87th.

RESULTS

ROUND OF 16

• Benfica 5 – 1 Club Bruges

(Agg 7-1)

• Chelsea 2 – 0 B’Dortmund

(Agg 2-1)

*Courtesy: AFP

Like this: Like Loading...