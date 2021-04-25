Sports

Chelsea beat West Ham with Werner winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Willock 95th minute goal denies Liverpool win

 

Chelsea took a huge step towards securing a Champions League spot as Timo Werner’s first goal since February helped Thomas Tuchel’s side beat top four rivals West Ham.

 

Werner, who has struggled to make a significant impact since joining for £47m last summer, started and finished the move that settled a tightly-fought game.

 

The Germany forward fired home from Ben Chilwell’s cross after a well-worked move involving Christian Pulisic, Werner’s sixth Premier League goal since arriving from RB Leipzig. West Ham struggled to create chances and finished the game with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was shown a straight red card in the 81st minute after catching Chilwell’s leg with his follow through while making a clearance. Referee Chris Kavanagh watched a replay on the pitchside monitor before dismissing the Paraguay defender.

 

The Hammers remain fifth in the table, three points behind Chelsea, after Liverpool’s failure to beat Newcastle earlier on Saturday. Meanwhile, Newcastle substitute Joe Willock scored a dramatic but deserved 95th-minute equaliser to deny Liverpool a muchneeded win in their pursuit of Champions League football.

 

 

Mohamed Salah’s early goal appeared to have put the champions on track for a vital three points as they chase a top-four finish at the end of a disappointing season.

 

But despite dominating early on, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to finish the game off and were given a lifeline they failed to take when Callum Wilson’s last-minute equaliser was ruled out for handball.

 

Steve Bruce’s much-improved visitors kept up the late pressure and were rewarded when Willock fired in for the third match in a row with the last kick of the game to strengthen their own position at the bottom of the table.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NOC ready for the Olympics –Gumel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel Ahmed, wishes all stakeholders and the corporate world a resounding happy New year. Gumel in his New Year message to his immediate constituency and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded so far in the sporting events. He […]
Sports

Rohr hints on Ighalo’s return to Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia’s new striker, Odion Ighalo, will be welcomed back into the Super Eagles fold soon if the words of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr are to go by. Ighalo called it quits with the national team right after inspiring Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations […]
Sports

EPL: Leicester fight back twice to hold Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

Leicester City twice came from behind to deny Manchester United a record-equalling 11th consecutive away win in the Premier League on Saturday. Axel Tuanzebe diverted an effort from Jamie Vardy – who had had an otherwise quiet afternoon – into his own net in the 85th minute to keep the Foxes second in the table, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica