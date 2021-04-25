Chelsea beat West Ham with Werner winner

…as Willock 95th minute goal denies Liverpool win

Chelsea took a huge step towards securing a Champions League spot as Timo Werner’s first goal since February helped Thomas Tuchel’s side beat top four rivals West Ham.

Werner, who has struggled to make a significant impact since joining for £47m last summer, started and finished the move that settled a tightly-fought game.

The Germany forward fired home from Ben Chilwell’s cross after a well-worked move involving Christian Pulisic, Werner’s sixth Premier League goal since arriving from RB Leipzig. West Ham struggled to create chances and finished the game with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was shown a straight red card in the 81st minute after catching Chilwell’s leg with his follow through while making a clearance. Referee Chris Kavanagh watched a replay on the pitchside monitor before dismissing the Paraguay defender.

The Hammers remain fifth in the table, three points behind Chelsea, after Liverpool’s failure to beat Newcastle earlier on Saturday. Meanwhile, Newcastle substitute Joe Willock scored a dramatic but deserved 95th-minute equaliser to deny Liverpool a muchneeded win in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Mohamed Salah’s early goal appeared to have put the champions on track for a vital three points as they chase a top-four finish at the end of a disappointing season.

But despite dominating early on, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to finish the game off and were given a lifeline they failed to take when Callum Wilson’s last-minute equaliser was ruled out for handball.

Steve Bruce’s much-improved visitors kept up the late pressure and were rewarded when Willock fired in for the third match in a row with the last kick of the game to strengthen their own position at the bottom of the table.

