Chelsea Considering West Ham Home Ground

Chelsea Considering The London Stadium As Temporary Home

The Blues are expected to demolish Stamford Bridge, with a new £ 2 billion stadium being put in its place, but they will have to play somewhere else during the intervening period.

Four other grounds have been considered, including Wembley, Twickenham, Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium, and Fulham’s Craven Cottage.

However, the London Stadium is seen as one of the more realistic options, with Chelsea needing to make contact with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to get the ball rolling.

As West Ham are technically tenants, it’s not known how much of a say they would get in discussions regarding a potential ground share. LLDC have regularly criticized the deal that led to the Hammers taking up residence at the stadium so there is a good chance they would be amenable to Chelsea’s proposal.

Chelsea New owners are heavily invested in developing a new ground as it is part of the plans that Todd Boehly had before taking over as they want to be part of big clubs with huge capacity.

