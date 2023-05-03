Chelsea Current Position Affecting Finance

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new primary sponsor as their £ 40 million-a-year deal with telecommunications giant, Three comes to an end before the start of 2023-24.

Chelsea will be without European football of any kind for the first time in several years next season, weakening their negotiating position with prospective new commercial partners.

sources say that the West London club are now looking at a less lucrative upfront deal as a result.

However, the Blues will instead use clauses that will kick in when specific criteria are met, qualifying for the Champions League, for example – to bump up the real-term value of the agreement.

It has been claimed that Chelsea have held talks with German multinational bank Allianz.

According to reports, however, other financial service companies and firms in the automotive sector have also engaged with the club.

Chelsea’s commercial situation is particularly pressing given the precarious financial fair play predicament they find themselves in.

Unprecedented expenditure on new signings since the start of Todd Boehly’s reign means that a fire sale is now inevitable if they are to avoid sanctions.

Chelsea’s sleeve sponsor rights are also up for grabs after their deal with WhaleFin was terminated as the cryptocurrency platform faced financial difficulties last year.