Sports

Chelsea delay Man City’s party after win at Etihad

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sergio Aguero made a mess of a Panenka penalty as Chelsea ensured Manchester City must wait a little longer to wrap up the Premier League title by fighting back to earn a dramatic win at Etihad Stadium.

 

City, needing three points to become champions of England for the seventh time, took the lead just before half-time through Raheem Sterling’s close-range strike.

 

Aguero had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 from the spot moments later when Billy Gilmour fouled Gabriel Jesus, but the Argentina striker opted for a dinked effort that was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

 

It proved a costly miss, as Chelsea improved after the break and equalised when Cesar Azpilicueta set up Hakim Ziyech to fire home from the edge of the area.

The visitors had two more efforts ruled out for offside before Marcus Alonso won it for them in injury time, meeting Timo Werner’s pull-back and sending the ball looping over Ederson.

 

This was Chelsea’s second win over City in the space of three weeks, following their victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April.

 

The two sides will meet again in the Champions League final in Istanbul at the end of this month

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Arsenal investigating Willian ahead of Leeds clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are investigating Willian’s reasons for travelling to Dubai during the international break, the UK Telegraph reports. Willian will now be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test, before he returns to training. The 32-year-old was not called up to Brazil’s national squad and has instead spent time in Dubai, despite the UK’s current […]
Sports

Fans at Sports Festival’ll be surprised I’m also good in AT HLETI CS –Mike Edwards

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem gang Runner up, Mike Edward, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said he would be competing in the colour of Rivers State at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, after Delta State, the state he competed for in 2018, failed to register him due to the restrictions […]
Sports

N’Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics over COVID-19 fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea won’t compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said. The country’s national Olympic Committee decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19,” a website run by the North’s sports ministry said. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica