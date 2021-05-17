Sports

Chelsea fan dies in Enugu after FA Cup defeat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Soccer fan has been confirmed dead following Chelsea’s defeat by Leicester in Saturdays FA Cup finals at Wembley The deceased simply identified as Osondu reportedly slumped as the FA trophy was being handed over to rivals, Leceister City.

 

The young fan in his early 30’s joined other soccer enthusiasts to watch the FA Cup finals at a viewing centre located along Nzekwe Street, Asata in Enugu. He was immediately rushed to the Parklane Hospital where he later died.

 

Two Nigerians, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on the winning side with Leicester City as they joined a list of only seven other Nigerian players to have lifted England’s most glamorous diadem. Ndidi and Iheanacho became only the second pair of Nigerians to have celebrated The FA Cup win in England, after Nwankwo Kanu and John Utaka triumphed with Portsmouth against Cardiff in 2008. Before then, Daniel Amokachi had won with Everton in 1995; Celestine Babayaro with Chelsea in 2000; Kanu with Arsenal in 2002 and 2003 and John Mikel Obi with Chelsea in 2007.

 

After the Kanu/Utaka feat in 2008, John Mikel Obi won again with Chelsea in 2009, 2010 and 2012; Alex Iwobi won with Arsenal in 2017 and Victor Moses won with Chelsea in 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Villarreal boss demands more from Chukwueze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has urged Samuel Chukwueze to improve his game so as to fulfill his huge potential for the club. Chukwueze has been below-par for Emery and he’s said to want more from the Nigerian according to a report in Marca. “We need the experience that some players accumulate to translate into improvement,” […]
Sports

UEFA League: Rashford scores hat-trick as Man Utd thump RB Leipzig

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Chelsea triumph in Russia Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig in the Champions League. England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three goals in 18 minutes, first running clear to calmly slot […]
Sports

Rakitic scores as Sevilla beat Barca in Copa semi first leg

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sevilla’s Jules Kounde scored a fine goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side as Barcelona lost their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. Kounde ran from his own penalty area, beat four Barca players and confidently fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, reports the BBC. Rakitic – who left the Nou Camp at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica