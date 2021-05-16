Sports

Chelsea fan dies in Enugu after FA Cup defeat

A football fan has been confirmed dead following Chelsea’s defeat by Leicester in Saturdays FA Cup finals at Wembley
The deceased, simply identified as Osondu, reportedly slumped as the FA trophy was being handed over to rivals, Leceister City.
The fan, in his early 30’s, joined other soccer enthusiasts to watch the FA Cup finals at a viewing centre located along Nzekwe Street, Asata in Enugu, South-East of Nigeria.
He was immediately rushed to the Parklane Hospital where he later died.
Two Nigerians, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on the winning side with Leicester City as they joined a list of only seven other Nigerian players to have lifted England’s most glamorous diadem.
Ndidi and Iheanacho became only the second pair of Nigerians to have celebrated The FA Cup win in England, after Nwankwo Kanu and John Utaka triumphed with Portsmouth against Cardiff in 2008.
Before then, Daniel Amokachi had won with Everton in 1995; Celestine Babayaro with Chelsea in 2000; Kanu with Arsenal in 2002 and 2003 and John Mikel Obi with Chelsea in 2007. After the Kanu/Utaka feat in 2008, John Mikel Obi won again with Chelsea in 2009, 2010 and 2012; Alex Iwobi won with Arsenal in 2017 and Victor Moses won with Chelsea in 2018.

