Chelsea identify Lille keeper as Kepa’s replacement

Chelsea have reportedly identified Lille goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s replacement at the club, Sky Sport reports.

Maignan, 25, is seen as a credible candidate to challenge Kepa at Stamford Bridge.

Kepa’s future at Chelsea is uncertain after the Blues boss, Frank Lampard, dropped him for their Premier League final day tie against Wolves last month.

Lampard opted to feature veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero ahead of Kepa as Chelsea defeated Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The England gaffer is not pleased with Kepa, who has struggled this season and is now looking for replacements.

Maignan was an ever-present for Lille last season and would cost Chelsea around €30m (£27m) to sign him.

However, Chelsea are yet to make an official bid for the shot-stopper.

Maignan played for France at every international level from U16 to U21 and has also been called into the senior squad.