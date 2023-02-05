Chelsea join chase to sign Osimhen

Chelsea have joined Manchester in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The Blues are expected to be busy in the transfer market again at the end of the season as Graham Potter continues to reshape his team for the future.

Chelsea have been one of the Premier League’s disappointing teams this season as they are already out of the title race and face a daunting task to qualify for the Champions League. The Blues are 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United after 21 matches played so far.

Since American businessman Todd Boehly took over the club last summer, Chelsea have spent £570m on 16 new players including Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea paid a British record £107m transfer fee for the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on January transfer deadline day, however, the spending spree is set to continue in the summer.

The Londoners are expected to continue their spending spree in the summer and will target a striker with Victor Osimhen among their main targets, according to the Mirror.

However, Chelsea will face stiff competition for Osimhen’s signature as Premier League rivals Manchester United are also showing a keen interest in the Nigerian international.

United signed Wout Weghorst in January as a short-term solution but Erik ten Hag needs to solve his striker issues by bringing in a top class forward this summer. Osimhen is reportedly a prime target along with Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

According to the Mirror, Napoli want around £100m for the Nigerian, who has banged in 15 goals in 20 games across all competitions as Napoli are on course to win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

The 24-year-old is in the form of his life as he leads the goal scoring chart in Italy, two goals clear of Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

In order to make room for Osimhen, Chelsea are expected to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon hitman joined Chelsea from Barcelona last summer but has failed to find the back of the net consistently this season. He has just three goals and one assist in 18 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this term.

Chelsea will be hoping to beat off competition from Man United to sign Osimhen in the summer and he’d be an excellent signing for either club.

*Courtesy: football-talk.co.uk

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...