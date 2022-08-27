Sports

Chelsea, Leicester, others clash live on DStv, GOtv

Stamford Bridge will host the clash between Chelsea and Leicester City on Saturday for matchday 4 of the English Premier League 2022/23 season showing on SuperSport. Both teams will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s disappointing results. Chelsea suffered a humiliating 3-0 away defeat against Leeds United, while Leicester City lost at home to Southampton. The match will be showing on SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205) and Go Football (GOtv channel 31) at 3:00pm on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men had a poor outing at Elland Road as they struggled to contain the high press of Leeds United, the German tactician will be out to prevent another lacklustre performance from his players this weekend. On the other hand, Leicester City have only been able to pick up a point from their last three matches and they are currently placed nineteenth on the league table.

Manager Brendan Rodgers had to d r o p key players Wesley Fofana and Youri Tielemans from the starting lineup against Southampton due to uncertainty on their future with the club. Fofana has been the subject of interest from Chelsea and may not be in the squad to face them. However, The Fox- es can count on the services of English striker Jamie Vardy who signed a contract extension till 2024. In the Italian league, it is a Saturday evening clash between fourth place Juventus and third place Roma on SuperSport Go Select 1 at 5:30pm.

 

