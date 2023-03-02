Sports

Chelsea may end Osimhen’s pursuit and opt for Roma star

Chelsea desperately need a top poacher and they have been linked to Osimhen, but they may take another option Chelsea may end their interest in Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen because of his huge price tag and opt to sign English striker, Tammy Abraham instead.

Since Todd Boehly took charge of Chelsea in 2020, he has been on a spending spree. He has spent over €500 million on new signings, but the investments have failed to yield results with Graham Potter in charge of the team.

In attack, the blues have been abysmal especially since the turn of the year.

They have scored just four goals in 11 games this year, but it is not for failure to create chances. Rather, it is because of their profligacy in front of the goal. Kai Havertz and Datro Fofana have been poor, and Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with Potter.

There have been strong reports that Chelsea are looking to recruit a new attacker in the summer. And they have been heavily linked with Nigeria hitman Osimhen. The Napoli poacher has been spectacular for the Partenopeans in the last 13 months, and some top clubs have eyes on him.

But Napoli will only let Osimhen go if they receive over €100million. Football Insider believes the Blues may end their interest in Osimhen because of the money involved.

 

Rather, they may look at signing their former player Abraham from Roma. The Englishman was bred in Chelsea’s academy and played for the first team before he left for Roma in 2021. He has been impressive since his move to Italy, registering 34 goals and 10 assists in 86 games.

