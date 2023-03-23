Chelsea offer Pulusic plus cash for Osimhen

Premier League giants Chelsea are desperate to land Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and they are ready to table a mouth-watering offer that will include United States international star Christian Pulisic and cash before Napoli for the striker next summer. The London club are battling to land the striker ahead of Premier League rivals including Manchester United and Arsenal and are weighing up several options to land their man. However, according to Calciomercato, Chelsea want to include Pulisic, 24, in their bid for Osimhen. Exciting winger Pulisic has found it difficult to tie down a regular first-team place at Stamford Bridge and his contract will run out next year. More information shows that Serie A giants Milan and Juventus are also interested in the USA star, who is widely expected to exit Chelsea this summer. Osimhen, 24, has a contract with Napoli till 2025 and his transfer market value has been put at 70 million Euros with his club demanding for far in excess of this to sell him.
