Chelsea, Palace, Bundesliga, La Liga, other matches live on StarTimes

The Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga kick off this weekend with exciting crackers across Europe live on StarTimes. English Premier League match, Chelsea vs Crystal Place will air, courtesy of Integral, on NTA at 3 pm. The New La Liga season begins on Friday, August 13 with Getafe playing away against Valencia at 8 pm. Messi-less Barcelona will begin their campaign against Real Sociedad on Sunday at 7 pm. Real Madrid, the 34- time Spanish champions will travel to Alavés on Saturday for their first game of the season at 9 pm. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, begin the defence of their title at Celta Vigo on Sunday at 4:30 pm. Coach Diego Simeone goes into the season with a mainly unchanged side, though Atléti officials have dug deep into the pockets to bring Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul to the club from Udinese, paying 35 million Euros for the midfielder, who holds both Argentine and Italian citizenship. English The Top tier of German Football, Bundesliga, will kick-off on Friday as Bayern Munich clash against Borussia Monchengladbach in the first matchday.

Bayerns’ arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will take on Frankfurt at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, August 14 at 5:30 pm. Also, StarTimes has renewed exclusive rights to broadcast Coppa Italia & Supercoppa Italiana for a further three seasons in Sub-Saharan Africa. According to the contract with Lega Serie A, StarTimes extends the exclusive rights to the two Italian Premier Cup competitions in English, French, Portuguese, and African indigenous languages to the 2023/2024 season. Coppa Italia fixtures will be live this weekend on StarTimes sports channels.

Our Reporters

