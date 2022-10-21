Chelsea ready to break bank for Osimhen

English Premier League giants, Chelsea have identified Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen as their top target next summer. Interestingly, Chelsea are Osimhen’s favourite Premier League club as he was growing up in Lagos. The 23-year-old striker has been linked with various Premier League clubs including Manchester United. However, Napoli will not sell their record signing on the cheap after they broke the bank to snap him from Ligue 1 club Lille two years ago. His transfer market value is put at 65 million Euros.

However, this past summer 100 million Euros was the reported asking price of the Italian Serie A club. His contract is till June 30, 2025. The alla c t i o n s t r i k e r has netted four goals so far – three in the Italian league and one in the UEFA Champions League – as he has only returned to action after he was sidelined by a muscle injury in September.

