Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona, others matches on GOtv weekend

After failing to defeat Dortmund in the first leg fixture of the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 on Wednesday, London giant, Chelsea will be seeking to rebound when they take on Southampton in one of the English Premier League’s weekend games. Chelsea will look to rekindle fans’ faith and return to winning ways when they host The Saints at Stamford Bridge on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31). Currently seated in mid-table of the English Premier League, a win over Southampton will keep Chelsea’s chances of competing in one UEFA champions league or the Europa league alive.

On Sunday, North London side Tottenham will continue its battle for a UEFA champions league spot as it plays host to East London side, Westham United 5:30pm on Super- Sport Football (Channel 31). In La Liga Santander, UEFA Cham-pions League holders, Real Madrid, will travel to Osasuna on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. on Super Sport La Liga (GOtv Channel 32) in an attempt to level points and eventually displace league leaders, Barcelona. Athletico Madrid will host Athletic Bilbao at 6:30 pm., while league leaders, Barcelona will host Cadiz at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, all on Super Sport La Liga (GOtv Channel 32).

GOtv customers will also not be left out of action in Italy as Moza is set to host title defending champions, AC Milan on Saturday SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv Channel 33) at 5:30 pm. To enjoy this clash and other Europa League matches, take advantage of the GOtv Step Up offer by upgrading your package and GOtv will step you up to an even higher package, for free, after 48 hours. Download My- GOtv app to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Customers can also dial *288# to recharge.

 

