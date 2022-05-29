Sports

Chelsea sale to be completed Monday

The Chelsea sale is expected to be completed on Monday after a “final and definitive agreement” was reached with the consortium led by Todd Boehly.

 

The Premier League and UK government have approved the £4.25bn takeover. Chelsea were put up for sale in March before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

 

 

The club have been operating under a special government licence which expires on May 31. “Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium,” Chelsea said in a statement on Saturday.

 

Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in 2003, said he was “pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion”.

 

He added: “As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch. “It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this club – I would like to thank all the club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.”

 

