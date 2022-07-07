Chelsea set to seal £45m Sterling deal

Chelsea are on the verge of finalising the transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, The Independent claims. The Blues have been in regular contact with City for the England international in recent weeks, and they are now down to the final details of the summer transfer. According to The Independent, Chelsea are set to secure the 27-yearold’s signature for an initial fee of £45 million. They will pay another £10m in add-ons. Sterling has given the go-ahead for the switch and is excited about a move to London. He is due to travel with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States. Sterling has been a consistent performer for City over a number of years. In the recent campaign, he bagged 17 goals and nine assists from 47 appearances in all competitions. The England star managed just 65 minutes per appearance for the English champions, but he will be expected to play through 90 minutes with the move to Stamford Bridge.
Tulcan Energy won’t stop sponsoring NWFL Super Six’
The Chief Executive Officer of Tulcan Energy Resources, Mr. Tayo Adiatu, said yesterday at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos that, the company will continue to sponsor the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership Super Six for as long as they, this he said is in recognition of their support and development for the Girl Child […]
Boca beat Barca in inaugural Maradona Cup
Boca Juniors beat Barcelona on penalties on Tuesday in Riyadh, in a friendly match in honour of Diego Maradona, marked by the return of Brazilian Dani Alves to the Spanish club. Ferran Jutgla gave Barca the lead in the 50th minute but Exequiel Zeballos levelled mid-way through the second half and the match finished […]
Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea
A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea in a deal worth up to 4.0 billion pounds, Britain’s Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday. The proposal has now been sent to the government and Premier League for approval. With […]
