Chelsea set to seal £45m Sterling deal

Chelsea are on the verge of finalising the transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, The Independent claims. The Blues have been in regular contact with City for the England international in recent weeks, and they are now down to the final details of the summer transfer. According to The Independent, Chelsea are set to secure the 27-yearold’s signature for an initial fee of £45 million. They will pay another £10m in add-ons. Sterling has given the go-ahead for the switch and is excited about a move to London. He is due to travel with Chelsea on their pre-season tour of the United States. Sterling has been a consistent performer for City over a number of years. In the recent campaign, he bagged 17 goals and nine assists from 47 appearances in all competitions. The England star managed just 65 minutes per appearance for the English champions, but he will be expected to play through 90 minutes with the move to Stamford Bridge.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...