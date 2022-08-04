Sports

Chelsea sign Chukwuemeka on six-year deal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chelsea have signed promising teenage midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa on a six-year contract, both Premier League clubs said on Thursday.

The teams announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement for the transfer and that the England youth international had been given permission to travel to London and discuss personal terms.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million pounds. ($24.35 million).

Chukwuemeka joined Villa’s academy from Northampton Town in 2016 and made his senior debut in 2021. He played 12 times in the league last season as the Birmingham-based club finished 14th.

“It’s been quite hectic but I couldn’t get Chelsea out of my head the last few days so I’m just happy and relieved that it’s all done,” Chukwuemeka, 18, told Chelsea’s website.

“I’m so excited and just can’t wait to get on the pitch, meet all the players and try to win games and trophies with Chelsea.”

Chukwuemeka, who won the Under-19 European Championship with England last month, becomes Chelsea’s fourth signing of the current transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have brought in England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

On Tuesday, Chelsea completed a move for teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina but the American will remain on loan at MLS side Chicago Fire for the 2022-23 season.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Qatar 2022: ‘Robbed’ South Africa seek replay of Ghana game

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

“Robbed” South Africa are set to make a “formal complaint” about “questionable decisions” made by the match officials in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Ghana, says their football association chief. Bafana Bafana needed a draw to reach the third and final round of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, but Ghana won with a controversial […]
Sports

EPL: Man City comfortably beat Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City outclassed Manchester United to claim a comfortable Premier League win at Old Trafford. Eric Bailly’s early own goal set City on their way, with the United defender diverting Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net, reports the BBC. Slack defending from Luke Shaw allowed Bernardo Silva to prod in the visitors’ second […]
Sports

India 2022: Flamingos determined to put one leg in World Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s U17 girls are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday. Fourteen goals for and none against is the tally of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica