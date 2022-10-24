Sports

Chelsea still struggling for goals despite Potter’s bright start

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chelsea are yet to lose in eight games under Graham Potter, but the Blues are still suffering from the lack of firepower that led to Thomas Tuchel’s demise at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s penalty in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday is the only goal Chelsea have managed in their last two games.

Even at the height of Tuchel’s time at Chelsea when they won the Champions League in 2021, goals were at a premium, with their success built on a solid defensive foundation.

The German was sacked seven games into this season, just days after the end of a transfer window where he had a major influence on Chelsea’s recruitment.

Tuchel pushed to be reunited with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after their time together at Borussia Dortmund and also championed the signing of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

But neither have fired consistently for Potter.

Sterling is still Chelsea’s top scorer this season with four goals despite his last coming in Potter’s first game in charge against Salzburg.

Aubameyang has shown flashes of his predatory best, including in the high point of Potter’s reign so far in consecutive wins over AC Milan to put Chelsea back on track in the Champions League.

But the former Arsenal captain has just three goals in nine appearances overall.

“We were sort of nearly there but lacked the last bit,” said Potter after the draw with United left Chelsea seven points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

“That is an area as a team where we can do better, in terms of our attacking play. It’s something we can improve,” Potter said.

RONALDO RUMOURS RETURN

Chelsea’s maximum return from two games against Milan has at least put them in a much better position to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Victory in Salzburg on Tuesday will secure qualification and most likely guarantee top spot in the group.

Potter had never even attended a Champions League game before his bow in the competition last month.

But he has quickly answered questions over his readiness for one of the top jobs in club football after an unusual coaching career path that began in the Swedish lower leagues with Ostersunds.

With United having the better of the opening half-hour on Saturday, Potter responded with a substitution after just 36 minutes with Mateo Kovacic replacing Marc Cucurella to even up the numbers in midfield.

Chelsea were much improved after the change, but without the killer touch that has led to renewed rumours about a move for the man who was not at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at United has been plunged into further doubt by his refusal to come on as a substitute during a 2-0 win over Tottenham last week.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was subsequently left out of the squad against Chelsea by Erik ten Hag.

A potential summer bid for Ronaldo was reportedly a source of tension between Chelsea’s new chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly and Tuchel.

The American is known to be keen to exploit the commercial opportunities that the Portuguese star would bring and Chelsea are one of the few clubs that could match his wage demands.

But Tuchel’s resistence to the idea that the 37-year-old still has the dynamism to lead the line for a major club has been backed up by Ten Hag’s decision to leave him sidelined for most of the season.

In their search for goals, Chelsea can ill afford Boehly to be blinded by what Ronaldo was rather than the player he is now.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Show of fair play, collaboration as Wema Bank rounds up Wemalympics 2022

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Wema Bank Plc., over the weekend hosted the fifth edition of its annual sports competition for employees across the different regions of the bank.   Known as Wemalympics, the sporting event is arguably the largest internal sports event for employees organised by a bank or corporate body in Nigeria.   Through Wemalympics, Wema Bank not […]
Sports

CAF CL: Moroccan police hold Rivers United hostage in hotel, prevent team from training

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Rivers United have been held hostage in their hotel by Moroccan Police officers ahead of their crucial return leg in the first round of the CAF Champions League, BSNSports.com. ng reports. The Pride of Rivers who landed in Morocco in the late hours of Thursday had secured a facility for […]
Sports

NBA returns on StarTimes with ESPN

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Live basketball is finally set to return on StarTimes, after a hiatus of nearly five months.   The NBA 2019/20 season is restarting on July 30th with the ESPN channel broadcasting the games in Africa. After the coronavirus postponed the NBA season, these NBA games will be unlike any previous year.   Social distancing requirements […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica