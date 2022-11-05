Chelsea vs Arsenal: Steely Xhaka can cause trouble in London

Midfielder Granit Xhaka represents a perfect description of the redemption being orchestrated by Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium and the Swiss will be in the thick of the action as the Gunners gun to pass another real test when they travel to Stamford Bridge for a showdown with city rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Xhaka’s story typified his club’s rise to a reckoning; less than three years ago, he faced an ignoble end to his Arsenal career after clashing with the fans. Boos and jeers had trailed his substitution in a clash with Crystal Palace three seasons ago following a lacklustre show in the game; he couldn’t mask his excruciating pains as he retaliatorily goaded the fans and told them ‘to fuck off’.

Consequently, the then Manager Unai Emery sided with the fans and stripped Xhaka of the captaincy followed by a prolonged spell on the bench. It was time to go, he thought but for a reason, he couldn’t mastermind an exit and by the time a new manager arrived, it looked like he had been offered a new lease of life. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Martinelli have all hugged the headlines as Arsenal stoutly maintain their top spot on the table but undoubtedly the combustive and combative creativity of Xhaka has been the main driver of the Gunners’ run. The Swiss has formed a telepathy relationship with Thomas Partey at the heart of Arsenal’s midfielder.

The steel and guile they display in the middle of the park have seen them win many battles. Rather than mirroring Arsenal’s backline, Xhaka, whilst still playing a deep role alongside Partey, has pushed further forward during this campaign and he is making the ball talk like never before. His driving runs, the ability to make space for others, composure in the final third and an eye for goal are all coming to show as Arsenal proudly sit at the top of the Premier League table.

The 30-year-old has bagged three goals and three assists in the league; two of those goals came last month and it is not surprising that the midfielder has been nominated for the EPL Player of the Month award. Former England international Owen Hargreaves labelled the transformed midfielder as a ‘smart’ footballer and he is now glad that he stayed in north London.

“The numbers are undeniable,” said Hargreaves. “Before, he played in front of the back four on his own. I think he played there because he’s not that quick or explosive. “But he’s a smart footballer. That’s what he played at Gladbach. He played further forward. I think, bouncing back the way he did, with the Arsenal fans, says a lot about him. You only really know a player when things are really difficult and he has had it as difficult as you can get with your own fans. He has come back flying. “Mikel picks him all the time. You think about all the players Mikel has got rid of. Aubameyang and all these different guys.

“The fans thought he would have been the first guy he would have got rid of. But he stayed there because he trusts him and he is reliable. I am delighted for him – I think he is going to be there for a while.” Chelsea Manager Graham Potter will have a couple of Arsenal players to think about but stopping Xhaka in the London battle could be his priority.

