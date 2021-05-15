Chelsea vs Leicester:Ndidi, Iheanacho aim to keep Nigeria’s tradition in FA Cup

Seven former Super Eagles players have won the English FA Cup in the past and the duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are looking forward to joining the growing list as they file out with their outfit Leicester City against Chelsea today. Daniel Amokachi is the first Super Eagle to win the FA Cup; he was a winner with Everton in 1995 as they dispatched Manchester United in the final. Celestine Babayaro was the second Nigerian to clinch the title when he won it with Chelsea in the 2000. Kanu Nwankwo won it with two different clubs; He helped Arsenal to the title in 2002 before adding 2008 triumph with Portmouth to his collection. John Utaka, another impressive former Nigerian international was in that Portsmouth squad that defeated Cardiff City.

Alex Iwobi is the only member of the current Super Eagles who have won the competition when his former side Arsenal defeated Chelsea in 2017. Ex Nigeria international Victor Moses was in the Chelsea team that lost to Iwobi’s Arsenal but he played a key role in Chelsea side that defeated Manchester United in 2018. No Nigerian player won as much trophies as Mikel Obi; the former Super Eagles captain won anything available during his time at Chelsea and three FA Cup titles are part of the collection. He won it in 2007 2009 and 2012 with Chelsea.

Ndidi and Iheanacho have been sensational with Leicester City this term; while the former has always been regarded as the mainstay of the Foxes side in the last fourr years, the latter has seen a resurgence in his game so much so that he is now rated as one of the best strikers in England at the moment. Iheanacho scored the winner in the 1-0 semifinal victory over Southampton as Leicester reached their first final in 52 years and will consider winning the title as a worthy reward for his efforts. A crowd of 21 000 will be at Wembley, with Chelsea and Leicester allocated 6 250 tickets each as part of a pilot to test the return of big crowds to venues during the coronavirus pandemic. “We have earned the right to be in the final and we will arrive with an opportunity to make our own history,” Coach Bredan Rodgers said. “We have watched it (the cup final) all through our lives.

To be able to lead Leicester out for the first time in 50-odd years will be a real privilege for me. “These weeks you always have to stay calm. This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy, you write your own stories in these games.”

