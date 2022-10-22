Chelsea vs Manchester United: Aubameyang aims to end Blues’ winless run against Red Devils

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to set the Stamford Bridge alight since he joined in the summer but the former Arsenal star hasn’t trudged badly in the Blues side of London after netting three times so far with only Raheem Sterling scoring more goals than him in Chelsea so far.

The Gabonese had a quiet afternoon at Aston Villa last weekend as Mason Mount’s double gave the Blues all three points but his impressive cameo in the goalless draw at Brentford coupled with Armando Broja’s rawness and Kai Havertz’s inconsistent form mean the Chelsea boss Graham Potter is likely to trust the ex-Arsenal man from the off this weekend as they face one of their biggest games of the season against Manchester United. Chelsea have not claimed a Premier League win in nine matches against United since an Alvaro Morata header gave them a 1-0 success in November 2017 and it remain to be seen if Aubamayang can lead them to victory today. More so, for Chelsea, it is the first time that Potter has been tested so far during his reign by a Premier League outfit.

The match versus Man Utd will either be a reality check for the Blues or else a test passed with flying colours. Will the former Brighton coach not trust a veteran of many wars for this battle?. The former Barcelona forward made seven Premier League appearances for Arsenal against the Red Devils from the second half of the 2017-18 campaign till the 2021-22 campaign.

This could have been eight but the early termination of the striker ’s contract with the Gunners meant his last appearance for the North London club came at Old Trafford. It ended 3-2 to the Red Devils. The 32-year-old has a decent record against Manchester United, scoring three times in seven games. Two of Aubameyang’s goals have come from the spot, with the other coming from open play.

Interestingly, the centre-forward netted two of those three strikes at Old Trafford, netting just once at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang’s standout moment against the Red Devils came in the 2020-21 season where he converted the penalty at Old Trafford to end Arsenal’s 14-year Premier League wait for a win at the Theatre of Dreams. The Gunners had gone 13 games without a league win at United since Emmanuel Adebayor’s late effort in September 2006.

However, in a game that may be remembered for Arteta’s utilisation of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny in stopping Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, Aubameyang’s composure from the spot with 20 minutes remaining was what decided the game. Arsenal have not recorded another victory at Old Trafford since November 2020, losing 3-2 and 3-1 in the last two seasons. This came in Aubameyang’s very first Premier League meeting with United, months after joining the North London club in January 2018. It was Arsene Wenger ’s last visit to Old Trafford but the game ended in defeat to old nemesis Jose Mourinho. Man United can leapfrog Chelsea on the table if they get the three points at Stamford Bridge today but here is another opportunity for the former Borrusia Dortmund star

