Chelsea vs Tottenham: Mourinho’s men mindful of Mendy’s magic

Chelsea are slight favourites heading into their English Premier League clash with London rivals Tottenham this weekend and one of the reasons for their soaring confidence is their new goalkeeper Eduard Mendy. Mendy has been an absolute revelation for Chelsea since signing from Rennes over the summer, and this statistic he has racked up is testament to the effectiveness he has brought to Stamford Bridge.

Mendy was relatively unknown before signing for the West London outfit. The Blues were in dire need of a new goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga costing Frank Lampard points on almost a weekly basis, with Mendy drafted in from Rennes. In his first nine Chelsea games Mendy has conceded just two goals.

He’s the first Chelsea goalkeeper since Petr Cech to keep a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games. No player in the Premier League currently has more than his four clean sheets. When Chelsea kept five clean sheets between October 20 and November 4 they became the first Blues side to do that since 2010, a decade ago.

Remember when Chelsea used to be a byword for defensive solidity? They’re finally getting back to that. Mendy is a fascinating keeper in many ways. He doesn’t have the ability on the ball of someone like Ederson or the jaw-dropping, shot-stopping prowess of Jan Oblak. However on the plus side he also doesn’t have his predecessor’s propensity for errors. However, it is safe to say that Mendy’s biggest strength is that he has no major weaknesses.

He is a goalkeeper who instils calm into his back line, communicates clearly and is commanding in his decisions. It’s worth stating just how good his reflexes are, some of his saves off of deflections are brilliant and underrated.

Furthermore he seems completely unfazed by everything that has come his way thus far. Speaking glowingly of the Senegalese was former Chelsea winger Joe Cole who believes the goalkeeper’s assured performances are resonating through the team.

“He’s been brilliant,” said Cole on BT Sport. “When you get a goalkeeper who is assured, it just resonates right the way through the team. “As soon as Mendy has walked through the door, I feel like the lads have looked behind them, he’s made a couple of saves, he talks well and it gives them a bit of breathing space. Sunday’s clash with Tottenham will prove pivotal; Spurs are as dangerous a side as there is right now. If Chelsea can resist the firepower of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min it will prove their credentials as a truly elite and they will rely on their Senegalese goalie to achieve that.

