Back Page Columnist

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Mourinho’s men mindful of Mendy’s magic

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Chelsea are slight favourites heading into their English Premier League clash with London rivals Tottenham this weekend and one of the reasons for their soaring confidence is their new goalkeeper Eduard Mendy. Mendy has been an absolute revelation for Chelsea since signing from Rennes over the summer, and this statistic he has racked up is testament to the effectiveness he has brought to Stamford Bridge.

Mendy was relatively unknown before signing for the West London outfit. The Blues were in dire need of a new goalkeeper, with Kepa Arrizabalaga costing Frank Lampard points on almost a weekly basis, with Mendy drafted in from Rennes. In his first nine Chelsea games Mendy has conceded just two goals.

He’s the first Chelsea goalkeeper since Petr Cech to keep a clean sheet in their first three Premier League games. No player in the Premier League currently has more than his four clean sheets. When Chelsea kept five clean sheets between October 20 and November 4 they became the first Blues side to do that since 2010, a decade ago.

Remember when Chelsea used to be a byword for defensive solidity? They’re finally getting back to that. Mendy is a fascinating keeper in many ways. He doesn’t have the ability on the ball of someone like Ederson or the jaw-dropping, shot-stopping prowess of Jan Oblak. However on the plus side he also doesn’t have his predecessor’s propensity for errors. However, it is safe to say that Mendy’s biggest strength is that he has no major weaknesses.

He is a goalkeeper who instils calm into his back line, communicates clearly and is commanding in his decisions. It’s worth stating just how good his reflexes are, some of his saves off of deflections are brilliant and underrated.

Furthermore he seems completely unfazed by everything that has come his way thus far. Speaking glowingly of the Senegalese was former Chelsea winger Joe Cole who believes the goalkeeper’s assured performances are resonating through the team.

“He’s been brilliant,” said Cole on BT Sport. “When you get a goalkeeper who is assured, it just resonates right the way through the team. “As soon as Mendy has walked through the door, I feel like the lads have looked behind them, he’s made a couple of saves, he talks well and it gives them a bit of breathing space. Sunday’s clash with Tottenham will prove pivotal; Spurs are as dangerous a side as there is right now. If Chelsea can resist the firepower of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min it will prove their credentials as a truly elite and they will rely on their Senegalese goalie to achieve that.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Funtua: Honour not deserved (4)

Posted on Author bola bolawole

Last June when Mr. Sam Amuka Pemu aka Uncle Sam (pen name, Sad Sam) celebrated his 85th birthday, Mr. Ray Ekpu wrote a tribute titled “Sam Amuka: Journalism’s Generalissimo” (sunnewsonline.com; 23rd June 2020). Uncle Sam has had an illustrious career as a journalist before teaming up with the late Chief Olu Aboderin to start PUNCH […]
Back Page Columnist

A 2023 agenda for southern Nigeria (1)

Posted on Author bola bolawole

Some think it is foolhardy for the North not to want to relinquish power in 2023. They think it implausible for the North, after eight unbroken years in the saddle, to still want to cling unto power. Some think it should be obvious to the North that the South will have none of that and […]
Back Page Columnist

Man United vs Tottenham: Van de Beek can bite Spurs

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Donny van de Beek is still the only Manchester United signing this summer and the Dutch will look forward to starting his first English Premier League tie when the Red Devils host Tottenham today (Saturday). The midfielder knew he was going to fight for his place in the starstudded United midfield when he joined from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: