Sports

Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori joins Milan on loan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has joined Serie A leaders AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old, who won his only full England cap in November 2019, completed his medical in Italy on Friday.

It is understood there is an option for Milan to make the deal permanent for £25m plus add-on payments, reports the BBC.

Tomori has fallen out of favour at Chelsea this season, making only four appearances and only one of those in the Premier League.

The academy graduate signed a five-year deal with Chelsea in December 2019 soon after his England debut against Kosovo.

He was a regular in Frank Lampard’s side at that point, having played under the Chelsea manager at Derby. However, since the signing of Thiago Silva, Tomori has found games hard to come by.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Inter’s Lukaku out of Madrid clash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will miss their Champions League tie with Real Madrid due to a thigh injury. The Belgium forward, 27, has scored seven goals in as many matches for the Italian side this season, reports the BBC. Inter are third in Group B with two points from two games. Lukaku earned […]
Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on July 30. Tests were carried out on 302 players on Tuesday. The 16 who tested positive will remain in self-isolation and will have to be cleared by a physician before they can return to training, reports the BBC. Individual […]
Sports

Spain, Germany unimpressive in Nations League victories

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain remain on top of Nations League A Group 4 after they and fellow heavyweights Germany recorded narrow wins on Saturday. Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in Madrid. The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after Switzerland tried to play the ball out from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica