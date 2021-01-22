Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori joins Milan on loan

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has joined Serie A leaders AC Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old, who won his only full England cap in November 2019, completed his medical in Italy on Friday.

It is understood there is an option for Milan to make the deal permanent for £25m plus add-on payments, reports the BBC.

Tomori has fallen out of favour at Chelsea this season, making only four appearances and only one of those in the Premier League.

The academy graduate signed a five-year deal with Chelsea in December 2019 soon after his England debut against Kosovo.

He was a regular in Frank Lampard’s side at that point, having played under the Chelsea manager at Derby. However, since the signing of Thiago Silva, Tomori has found games hard to come by.

