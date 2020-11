Chelsea’s Tomori lined up for January loan transfer

Chelsea will allow defender Fikayo Tomori go on loan in January, according to reports.

The news will spark a scramble among Premier League teams for the England international.

According to Telegraph Tomori, 22, will be allowed to go out for the remainder of the season after falling down the pecking order.

He is currently competing for a place with Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Andrea Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The academy product has only started in the Carabao Cup so far this term.

The Telegraph add that injuries to Lampard’s alternative options could see plans altered.

Tomori won’t be short of suitors, with Everton seriously looking at him in the summer before signing Ben Godfrey instead.

Leaky defences have been a major issue for many Premier League teams so far this term, with even champions Liverpool letting a whopping 16 goals in already.

Tomori’s hopes of getting into the Chelsea team this season took a major blow at the weekend when Lampard turned to Antonio Rudiger to replace Thiago Silva for the 2-0 win against Newcastle.

After the match, the Blues boss admitted the problems of having five centre-backs at his disposal, and sung the praises of Tomori’s rival Rudiger.

He said: “I talked about it before the game that a lot of managers would love to have five centre-backs but it brings difficulties as you can only pick two if playing in a back four and then two or three are unhappy.

“It’s not easy to come straight into a team if not playing so regularly and perform.

“That means you need a good attitude throughout the week and a good attitude in how they prepare.

“I’ve got confidence in Toni. I think he came in and thought his performance alongside Kurt they were very strong. Anything that came in the box they dealt with very well. They had a lot of the ball and they moved it well.

“I’m really happy as it’s hugely important to have a strong squad this year with the schedule as it is. For Toni to come in and play and keep a clean sheet was brilliant for him and brilliant for me.”

Like this: Like Loading...