Chemicalised food consumption, cause of low life expectancy – Herbal medicine practitioner

An Ibadan-based traditional herbal practitioner, Mrs Morenike Ogunsakin has attributed low life expectancy in Nigeria to elitist consumption of exotic chemicalised foods which gradually weaken their body organs and cause early deaths. Ogunsakin, popularly called ‘Iya Olobe,’ lamented the culinary habit of eating fruits and vegetables which were planted with chemical substances and preserved with insecticides, saying that many of our olden days parents consumed foods sourced from natural food plants grown with organic fertilisers like compost, cattle manures, and poultry byproducts unlike the chemicalised fertilisers commonly used these days. “There are many natural plants, fruits, roots and even saps that nourish the human body, prevent and attack any diseases in the body.

These are what our parents of old used to eat and consume which allowed them to live up to 100 years and above. Many of them didn’t have to visit hospitals because they did not have serious illnesses. Their immunity system was high unlike modern days. “They call me ‘Iya Olobe’ because my herbal products are mixed with soup and eaten to prevent and cure a series of diseases. Many of the packaged drugs imported from foreign countries like India were processed from organic plants and modernised into tablets, capsules and even injectables. We can replicate the same if there is the political will from our leaders.

It is sad that people between 50 and 60 years of age die from illnesses and elaborate parties are thrown at their funerals. Such are premature deaths. “I use this medium to appeal to our government to empower traditional herbal medicine practitioners by creating a channel of synergy with the orthodox medicine practitioners. Curious enough, many medical doctors in hospitals discharge their patients and tell them to go back home for traditional solutions to some ailments. Practically, some people get healed through application of local herbs.

“Our government can formulate ideas wherein herbal products that abound in our society are processed and synthesised in modern form for the benefit of our people. Many ailments like diabetes, hemorrhoids, hypertension, fibroids, kidney-related diseases etc can be treated here in Nigeria through herbal medicines, thereby saving the huge sums of money that could have been spent on flying patients overseas for treatment”, she said.

