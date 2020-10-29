Chemotherapy: Using diet, hydration for rescue

Cancer is responsible for 72,000 deaths in Nigeria every year, with an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer annually. Against the background of side effects from chemotherapy, a recommended life-saving procedure for the treatment and management of cancer, experts said using diet, lifestyle and other drugs to cope with the medication, could pave the way to tackle the disease, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Side effects from chemotherapy widely dreaded by most cancer patients and their relations, can be managed and made less distressing. This is the recent summation of top clinicians with specialty in the management of cancer.

This new position was issued recently to counter the often held view that physical and psychological discomfort arising from the procedure is huge, often resulting in some rejecting the life-saving procedure that provide succor for people suffering cancer. Not only do patients reject the treatment, sometimes the side effects from the medication are so disturbing, some patients have abandoned the treatment altogether to get their relief. Against this background, some oncologists at a recent Webinar suggested that the pain and distress from chemotherapy side effects could be reduced to the barest minimum.

While speaking at the Soarchampions Webinar titled ‘The Role of Chemotherapy in the Treatment of Cancer,’ a Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Mutiu Jimoh said if a patient was not well hydrated there will be delay in the clearance of all these drugs and that will increase the side effects. However, he noted that before the chemotherapy, during chemotherapy and even after chemotherapy, hydration was very crucial. Also eating fruits and vegetables very well could help the patient; it will reduce the side effects of the drug. According to the consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, a patient that’s not eating very well and not taking enough fluid will have more side effect from the medication.

Chemotherapy is an aggressive form of chemical drug therapy meant to destroy rapidly growing cells in the body. It’s usually used to treat cancer, as cancer cells grow and divide faster than other cells. Chemotherapy uses one or more anti-cancer drugs as part of a standardised chemotherapy regimen.

Jimoh spoke during The Soarchampions webinar titled , ‘The Role of Chemotherapy in the Treatment of Cancer,’ organised by the Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre. Explaining some of the intricacies of chemotherapy, the consultant clinical and radiation oncologist said, “chemotherapy can be administered orally; it can be intravenous; it can also be applied topically. According to him, “We can administer chemotherapy alone or when we are dealing with metastatic disease to palliate the patient. It can be an additional treatment, apart from the main treatment.

It can also be applied before the main treatment. It can be used as radiation treatment.” The aim could be cure; it could be palliation, which is to improve quality of life and to prolong life a bit.

“We can use chemotherapy to debunk the disease that is to downsize it. It can also be used to restrain, that is to prevent spread of the disease.” In spite of the ordeal from the side effects of chemotherapy reported by some cancer patients, making some to detest the treatment, oncologists have assured that the use of this recommended medicine is not all bad news. However, the wide adoption and use of chemotherapy has become imperative to tackle cancer, a group of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018. According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018 there were 17.0 million new cancer cases, necessitating treatment interventions such as using chemotherapy.

Cancer is responsible for 72,000 deaths in Nigeria every year, with an estimated 102,000 new cases of cancer annually, according to information from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH). Sadly, cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems especially in lowand middle-income countries that are least prepared to manage this burden.

Speaking further on managing the side effects of chemotherapy, Jimoh said some kits that tackle vomiting are given to the patients, adding all those side effects can be managed properly. Although, he affirmed that all patients don’t react the same way from chemotherapy. He however urged patients to listen to doctors’ instruction. “Follow what your doctor tells you if you are on chemotherapy. Overall, eat very well.

Despite loss of appetite continue eating very well.” “Loss of appetite will occur, there’s no doubt about that but continue eating very well,” Jimoh stressed. On whether there is a special diet for cancer patients, the oncologist said most patients are encouraged to reduce smoked foods, fatty and salty diets. “Patients should eat balanced diets not just junks,” he added. Speaking further during the webinar, Jimoh said patients can eat any food. “We encourage patients generally to eat in moderation. Most importantly eat more vegetables and healthy diet.” A major side effect of chemotherapy is hair loss which scares some patients.

Lending his voice on this, Jimoh said, “It’s not possible to prevent hair loss because it’s one of the side effects of chemotherapy, though the hair will still grow back after the chemotherapy. He however noted that it’s not all patients that come down with hair loss. Some patients come down with it, Jimoh said, adding, but it is difficult to prevent it. According to him, bleeding is also part of the side effects of chemotherapy. Although, it’s not that common but we see it in targeted therapy, Jimoh said. In her contribution, the Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, Dr. Omolola Salako who is also a consultant radiation oncologist, recalled that in advanced economies, the use of some caps reduce hair loss but they are not available in this part of the world; “we can start working on how those cap can be made available in our environment.” According to Salako, stopping chemotherapy half way into treatment because of side effects is not an option. “Side effects can be managed. It is better to see your doctor on how the side effects of chemotherapy can be effectively managed to the advantage of the patient.

Highlighting the new guidelines in the treatment of cancer, Jimoh said despite the side effects from chemotherapy, patients should continue with chemotherapy. “The most important thing in the treatment of cancer is that there shouldn’t be a gap.” Jimoh lamented that most patients in Africa including Nigeria present to hospitals at late stage of the cancer; hence it is very difficult to achieve cure.

If cancers are detected very early, they can be cured. If they are diagnosed at stage it is possible to achieve cure it but when a patient comes at stage 3 and 4, it is difficult to cure it. Jimoh said to cure cancer, early detection was key.

“For the person that comes at stage 4, it is difficult to achieve cure; it can only be managed at that stage. “So, we encourage people to come out very early after detecting cancer. To tackle cancer in any part of world early presentations is the key as this will ensure the outcome will be better,” Jimoh said.

