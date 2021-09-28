Chemstar CEO, Awode, named Lagos State’s Man of The Year Award

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paint products, Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, an engineer, has won the Lagos State’s Man of Year Award (LASMAYA 2021).

The award was organised by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies through voting, and it is objectively designed as a credible project to honour and celebrate excellence, as a platform to identify, recognise, and project genuine role models in Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence.

Awode, a Senior Special Apostle of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, and one of the leaders at C&S Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC) emerged as the winner of the 10th edition of LASMAYA 2021, having won with massive votes of 6,122 (53 per cent) out of the 11,378 total valid votes cast to beat other nominees for the award this year.

In a statement declaring Awode as the winner, the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies, an imprint of Hany Communications Limited, said: “On the strength of scoring the total numbers of 6,122 votes (more than 50 per cent) of valid votes acst, Engr. (Dr) Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, Chairman/CEO, Chemstar Group is hereby declared as the winner of the 10th Edition of ever prestigious Lagos State Man of Year Award (LASMAYA 2021).

“And, that Engr. (Dr) Emmanuel Aderemi Awode is the Lagos State Man of Year 2021. Please note that, LASMAYA was conceptualised, organised and objectively designed as a credible project of paying tribute to excellence and also created in essence as an award platform to identify, recognise and project genuine Role Models in the State of Centre of Excellence.”

Other prominent personalities nominated for the award were the Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Emmanuel Abayomi; the Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Services, Ayodele Subair; Chairman, Avalon Intercontinental, Alhaji Tajudeen Owoyemi; Permanent Secretary, Office of Infrastructure in the Lagos State Ministry of Works & Infrastructure, Mr. Rotimi Idowu Thomas; and Prof. Olaide Fowosire.

Others are Princess Vicky Haastrup, Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium & Chairman, Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria; Mr. Olaniran Olayinka, Managing Director/CEO, Keystone Bank; and Prof. Oluwatoyin Ashiru, Managing Director/CEO, Tricontinental Group.

While reacting to the announcement in a WhatsApp message, Awode expressed gratitude to those who took time to vote for him, saying: “The word thank you seems tiny in return the support I have received from you all for voting me as your candidate for the Lagos State Man of The Year Award 2021. So, a big, mega and giant thank you.”

Awode, an epitome of humility, paints’ czar, humanitarian and philanthropic gestures, had in 2013 founded the Remi Awode Foundation (RAF) under which he empower member of the church and other less-privileged in the society.

Recently, as part of activities to celebrate his 58 birthday anniversary doled out over 30 million to empower no fewer than 250 members of DBC church, who received N100, 000 each, and other people to bolster their businesses.

