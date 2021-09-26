Chemstar CEO Awode’s day in the sun

It was a day of accolades for the Chairman and Chief executive officer (CEO) Chemstar Group Dr. Remi Awode who clocked 58 recently as business associates, colleagues, leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, family members, as well as other wellwishers came to celebrate him.

Awode also used the opportunity to exhibit his philanthropic gestures which ranged from award of university scholarships, empowerment of church members to sponsorship of pilgrims to Jerusalem, among others.

For him, it was a two in one celebration which was first held at the Finecoat Paints Head Office at Casso on Tuesday, September 7, and C&S Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Agbado, Lagos on Sunday, September 12. Evangelist Kunle Ajomale, his friend of over 40 years, however, described Awode as a humane personality, who takes delight in associating with his old friends and classmates.

Others, who spoke at the events, praised the celebrant for always adding values to other people’s lives, even as they described as a lover of mankind, a man of the people with great humility. Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Chemstar Group, is the manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied products.

Born 58 years ago, Awode, a Senior Special Apostle in CSMC, founded the Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited 26 years ago, when he resigned from International Paints for West Africa Plc (IPWA) as a Chemist.

Awode, who the Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) conferred a Doctorate Degree because of his contribution to the growth of education, job creation, national economic and philanthropic initiatives, graduated from The Polytechnic Ibadan with Upper Credit in Chemistry.

He recalled that Awode donated fully furnished 7-block Youth Fellowship Centre with indoor-sports pavilion to CSMC Youth Fellowship, which was dedicated in 2021; another 250-bed hostel named after the Spiritual Father, Baba Aladura, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye all at the Galilee land dedicated in 2020.

