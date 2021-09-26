News

Chemstar CEO Awode’s day in the sun

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

It was a day of accolades for the Chairman and Chief executive officer (CEO) Chemstar Group Dr. Remi Awode who clocked 58 recently as business associates, colleagues, leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC) Worldwide, family members, as well as other wellwishers came to celebrate him.

 

Awode also used the opportunity to exhibit his  philanthropic gestures which ranged from award of university scholarships, empowerment of church members to sponsorship of pilgrims to Jerusalem, among others.

 

For him, it was a two in one celebration which was first held at the Finecoat Paints Head Office at Casso on Tuesday, September 7, and C&S Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Agbado, Lagos on Sunday, September 12. Evangelist Kunle Ajomale, his friend of over 40 years, however, described Awode as a humane personality, who takes delight in associating with his old friends and classmates.

 

Others, who spoke at the events, praised the celebrant for always adding values to other people’s lives, even as they described as a lover of mankind, a man of the people with great humility. Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Chemstar Group, is the manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied products.

 

Born 58 years ago, Awode, a Senior Special Apostle in CSMC, founded the Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited 26 years ago, when he resigned from International Paints for West Africa Plc (IPWA) as a Chemist.

 

Awode, who the Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) conferred a Doctorate Degree because of his contribution to the growth of education, job creation, national economic and philanthropic initiatives, graduated from The Polytechnic Ibadan with Upper Credit in Chemistry.

 

He recalled that Awode donated fully furnished 7-block Youth Fellowship Centre with indoor-sports pavilion to CSMC Youth Fellowship, which was dedicated in 2021; another 250-bed hostel named after the Spiritual Father, Baba Aladura, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye all at the Galilee land dedicated in 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Subsidy: FG, labour parley, postponed to Tuesday

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABujA

A meeting earlier scheduled to hold yesterday between officials of the Federal Government and the leadership of organised labour and civil society organisations, did not hold but has been shelved till Tuesday.   No reason was given for the postponement but Sunday Telegraph gathered that the rather very short notice for the meeting must have […]
News Top Stories

FG condemns attack on embassy in Indonesia

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Federal Government yesterday condemned the attack on the Nigerian embassy in Indonesia. The development is coming barely one week after a building was demolished inside the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana. The condemnation followed on Thursday, of video clips from online platforms of some persons protesting and destroying property on the premises of the […]
News

Emirates: Ganduje makes Kano Emir Permanent Council Chair

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Rotational Chairmanship of Kano State Council of Emirs has been put to halt, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday signed the State Emirates Council Amendment Law, 2020, making Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano as the permanent Chairman Council of Emirs. In what looks like intentional means to punish the dethroned Emir Of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica