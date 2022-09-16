News

Chemstar CEO celebrates birthday with N15m gift

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and allied products, Dr. Remi Awode, has distributed more than N15 million to members of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church, Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), Alagbado, Lagos. Each of the 100 beneficiaries received financial assistance to the tune of N150, 000 as business stimulus to boost their businesses and improve their well-being. Awode, 59, doled out millions of naira yearly under his pet project, the Remi Awode Foundation (RAF), as part of activities marking his birthday, which is being celebrated on September 7 every year. RAF, a philanthropic initiative, was instituted on January 27, 2013 for the church with the initial capital of N20 million, primarily as an arm of evangelism and to particularly assist underprivileged members of the congregation in bringing succour and putting smiles to their faces, and meaning to their businesses.

 

