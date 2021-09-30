Chemstar CEO named Lagos Man of The Year

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paint products, Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, has been awarded the Lagos State Man of Year (LASMAYA 2021). The award was organised by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies through voting, which was objectively designed as a credible project to honour and celebrate excellence, as a platform to identify, recognise and project genuine role models in Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence.

Awode, a Senior Special Apostle of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, and one of the leaders at C&S Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), emerged as the winner of the 10th edition of LASMAYA 2021, having won with massive votes of 6,122 (53 per cent) out of the 11,378 total valid votes cast to beat other nominees for the award this year. In a statement declaring Awode as the winner, the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies, an imprint of Hany Communications Limited, said: “On the strength of scoring the total numbers of 6,122 votes (more than 50 per cent) of valid votes cast, Engr. (Dr) Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, Chairman/CEO, Chemstar Group is hereby declared as the winner of the 10th Edition of ever prestigious Lagos State Man of Year Award (LASMAYA 2021).

