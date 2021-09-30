News

Chemstar CEO named Lagos Man of The Year

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paint products, Dr. Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, has been awarded the Lagos State Man of Year (LASMAYA 2021). The award was organised by the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies through voting, which was objectively designed as a credible project to honour and celebrate excellence, as a platform to identify, recognise and project genuine role models in Lagos State, the Centre of Excellence.

Awode, a Senior Special Apostle of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, and one of the leaders at C&S Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), emerged as the winner of the 10th edition of LASMAYA 2021, having won with massive votes of 6,122 (53 per cent) out of the 11,378 total valid votes cast to beat other nominees for the award this year. In a statement declaring Awode as the winner, the Centre for Policy Development and Political Studies, an imprint of Hany Communications Limited, said: “On the strength of scoring the total numbers of 6,122 votes (more than 50 per cent) of valid votes cast, Engr. (Dr) Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, Chairman/CEO, Chemstar Group is hereby declared as the winner of the 10th Edition of ever prestigious Lagos State Man of Year Award (LASMAYA 2021).

News

Police arrest 72-year-old man for raping minor in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 72-yearold man, Ishola Tijani for allegedly defiling a sevenyear- old girl (name withheld).   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, September 22 in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the […]
News

Rivers Assembly approves N18bn loan for Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State House of Assembly yesterday approved N18 billion loans for Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration following a letter to the House requesting for the loans which will be obtained from Access Bank Plc.   The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikunyi Owaji-Ibani yesterday during plenary on the floor of the House read the […]
News

Okupe: My son’s gay status, a spiritual challenge

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Presidential Spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has said his son’s decision to openly declare himself a homosexual is a spiritual challenge. Okupe said this in a series of tweets while reacting to a viral photo showing his son, Bolu, wearing rainbow boxers with the caption, Yes, I am gay”. Okupe, who served under former […]

