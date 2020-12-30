News

Chemstar CEO puts smiles on faces of church members, non-members

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Members and non-members of Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church (Ayo Ni O), Divine Blessing Cathedral (DBC), were penultimate Sunday showered with various Christmas gifts items and presents.

 

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, Senior Special Apostle Aderemi Awode, had instituted annual presentation of gifts several years ago to put smiles on faces of church members and other members of the community during the Yuletide.

 

Multitude of people within the church’s immediate community and other parts of Lagos such as Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba and Egbeda as well as from Sango and Ota in Ogun State had stormed the main auditorium of the church, located at 2, C&S Movement Street, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos as early as 5.30a.m.

 

However, millions of naira items distributed to the people included 5kg rice, 3kg garri, family loaf of bread, cooked rice in takeaway packs, standard tin of Bounvita, standard tin of Peak milk, sugar and Biscuit, among others, packed in Chemstar branded bags.

 

Awode, who said that Christmas was usually a season when those who were privileged should be willingly ready to give to the people in the society, said the programme, which had become a yearly event, was instituted in the church to thank God and reach out to members and non-members of the church.

 

“We are doing this to thank Almighty God for His divine love, provisions and benevolence on us throughout the year.

 

One of the way in which we can praise God is to love our neighbours as commanded by God.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

