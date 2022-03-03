Chemstar CEO tasks govt on improved energy, security

The management of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints and other allied paints products has called on government to look into the issues of FOREX, power/ energy, road infrastructure and insecurity as critical challenges of the manufacturing sector in the country. The call was made by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Aderemi Awode, at the weekend, during the 2021 Finecoat Customers’ Forum, held at All Season Plaza, Agidingbi, Lagos, where no fewer than 500 of the 800 customers/ distributors nationwide were rewarded and appreciated by the company.

The overall Best Customer for the Chemstar Industry category, Mr. James Egwu, CEO CJ. Jammyking International, Abuja, was rewarded with N5 million, certificate of recognition, a plaque, trophy and a medal, while first and second runners up received N6.8 million and N6.8 million respectively. Also, the Overall Best Customer for CPIN Chemical, Mr. Azih Benjamin, CEO Zimanson Nigeria Limited, received N8.4 million, certificate of recognition, a plaque, trophy and a medal, while the first and second runners up received N3.2 million and N2.2 million.

Other customers went home with various cash prizes, and other gifts items; while other categories of awards include customers that have spent 15 and 20 years, under which 80 customers were rewarded with cash, Smart phones, certificate of recognition, plaques; Best Outstanding Distributors, who received N730,000; N510,000 and N300,000 with certificates, plaques, trophy and medal; as well as the Long Friendship Award, where five customers of about 30 years were rewarded. They include 80-year-old Baba Igbalaiye (Finecoat first customer) and other first customers in the North, East and Port Harcourt, who received several gifts, ranging from 65’ LG Smart TV; Home Theatres; plaques, among others.

