Chemstar CEO tasks govt on improved energy, security

The management of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints and other allied paints products has called on government to look into the issues of FOREX, power/ energy, road infrastructure and insecurity as critical challenges of the manufacturing sector in the country. The call was made by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Aderemi Awode, at the weekend, during the 2021 Finecoat Customers’ Forum, held at All Season Plaza, Agidingbi, Lagos, where no fewer than 500 of the 800 customers/ distributors nationwide were rewarded and appreciated by the company.

The overall Best Customer for the Chemstar Industry category, Mr. James Egwu, CEO CJ. Jammyking International, Abuja, was rewarded with N5 million, certificate of recognition, a plaque, trophy and a medal, while first and second runners up received N6.8 million and N6.8 million respectively. Also, the Overall Best Customer for CPIN Chemical, Mr. Azih Benjamin, CEO Zimanson Nigeria Limited, received N8.4 million, certificate of recognition, a plaque, trophy and a medal, while the first and second runners up received N3.2 million and N2.2 million.

Other customers went home with various cash prizes, and other gifts items; while other categories of awards include customers that have spent 15 and 20 years, under which 80 customers were rewarded with cash, Smart phones, certificate of recognition, plaques; Best Outstanding Distributors, who received N730,000; N510,000 and N300,000 with certificates, plaques, trophy and medal; as well as the Long Friendship Award, where five customers of about 30 years were rewarded. They include 80-year-old Baba Igbalaiye (Finecoat first customer) and other first customers in the North, East and Port Harcourt, who received several gifts, ranging from 65’ LG Smart TV; Home Theatres; plaques, among others.

 

Business

X-raying Africa’s aviation loss to Omicron ban

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For two weeks, many parts of the continent reeled under the Omicron virus ban. The continent’s air travel is counting its losses, one that further slows down travel recovery, writes WOLE SHADARE   The removal of 11 African countries from the United Kingdom’s Red List is resulting in a return of air travel by many […]
Business

LADOL makes Nigeria West Africa’s heavy lift hub

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos Deep Off-shore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone has set another groundbreaking record as LADOL and Mammoet performed the first heavy lift project in West Africa, using the MTC 15 shore crane, which is the largest of its kind in the world.   The heavy lift project involved the offloading and launching of a multi-Cat […]
Business

CSR: BATNF wins New Telegraph’s award

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following its enormous contribution to the development of Nigeria’s agric sector, the British American Tobacco Nigerian Foundation (BATNF) has been adjudged as Nigeria’s Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Agric Company Of The Year 2021 by the Board and Management of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, publishers of New Telegraph titles. At a well packaged ceremony in […]

