Chemstar Paints restates commitment to staff health, safety

The management of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield paints, has called on the staff and workers to be always responsible, and to take charge and take good care of their health. This is as the firm reiterated its commitment to provide a working environment that will foster and ensure quality health and the safety of the workers, as well as encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle. The Group Managing Director, Mr. Adedayo Paseda, who disclosed this during the flag-off of this year’s edition of 2022 Health and Safety Week, said the management would continue to prioritise the well-being, health and safety of members of staff across board. The theme of this year’s edition of the Week is “Good Health and Safety Practice: Your Responsibility and Benefit,” according to the GMD, was apt and carefully chosen to create more awareness in the workers that health and safety have a great part to play in their existence.

The four-day programme, which will feature Health Talk by Dr. Femi Akinola, Medical Director, King of Kings Scan Centre; Medical check-up; Safety Talk; Fire Drills/Fire Safety Talk and Demonstration, is for all categories of staff. While declaring open this year’s edition, the GMD said: “We all have responsibility to ourselves about our health and safety. And, our attitude, knowledge and information at our disposal on what to do to live health should be our concern. “Since health is wealth and peace; good health and safety is a collective responsibility. Therefore, the programme will benefit you tremendously as I challenge you to practice what you are being told today consciously for our environment to be better.” As part of measures to ensure safety of the workers, Paseda added that safety kits such as helmet, boot, hand glove, and apron among others, are regularly distributed to the workers and ensure compliance to their use. On his part, the General Manager, Operation and Chairman of the HSE Committee, Mr. Cyprian Ukpai, said since only a healthy workforce could enhance productivity in the chain of production, the company takes as priority that the workers are healthy.

 

